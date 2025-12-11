/9 space discoveries of 2025 that stumped astronomers

A space rock named 2025 PN7 was spotted on August 2 by the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii in the same orbit as Earth. It had never been seen before, so scientists started digging. They found data that showed this object had been there for nearly 60 years. It turned out to be a quasi-moon, an object that is in the same stable orbit as Earth and revolves around the Sun. 2025 PN7 is not going anywhere for another 60 years.