LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /9 reasons why you must feel good about eating with your hands

9 reasons why you must feel good about eating with your hands

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 18:11 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 18:11 IST

Eating with your hands is a sensory experience. Feeling the texture and temperature of your food before it reaches your mouth creates a deeper, more mindful connection with every bite. 

9 reasons why you must feel good about eating with your hands
1 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

9 reasons why you must feel good about eating with your hands

Ditch the fork and spoon! Discover the surprising health and wellness benefits of eating with your hands, a practice celebrated in India and many countries around the world.

A Boost for Your Digestion
2 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

A Boost for Your Digestion

When you touch your food, nerve endings in your fingertips send signals to your brain, which in turn prepares your stomach for digestion by releasing the necessary enzymes and digestive juices. This can lead to improved digestion and nutrient absorption.

Enhances Your Connection with Food
3 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Enhances Your Connection with Food

Eating with your hands is a sensory experience. Feeling the texture and temperature of your food before it reaches your mouth creates a deeper, more mindful connection with every bite. This can lead to greater satisfaction and a more enjoyable meal.

Introduces Good Bacteria to Your Gut
4 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Introduces Good Bacteria to Your Gut

Our hands host normal flora, which are beneficial bacteria that can protect us from harmful microbes. When you eat with clean hands, you introduce these good bacteria to your gut, which can help support a healthy digestive system.

Increases Blood Circulation
5 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Increases Blood Circulation

The act of eating with your hands, including mixing and shaping your food, is a form of light exercise for your fingers and hands. This can help to improve blood circulation.

Promotes Mindful Eating & Prevents Overeating
6 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

Promotes Mindful Eating & Prevents Overeating

Eating with your hands naturally slows you down. This encourages you to eat more mindfully, paying attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues. This can help prevent overeating and support weight management.

What does Ayurveda say?
7 / 7
(Photograph:Freepik)

What does Ayurveda say?

Ayurveda says each finger has some spiritual significance that affects eating and digestion. Thumb finger connects to Agni (Fire), index finger connects to Varun (Air), middle finger connects to Akash (Space), ring finger connects to Prithvi (Earth), and little finger connects to Jal (Water). When a person eats with their hand, each finger brings in the corresponding element.

Trending Photo

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight
3

Goodbye, Hollywood! Celebrities who quietly walked away from limelight

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures
5

'Battle tanks, fighting vehicles and more': What all Rheinmetall has delivered to Ukraine amid war with Russia - In pictures

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?
7

What is Cybercab and how Elon Musk's Tesla could challenge Uber's business with it?

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS
8

P Diddy guilty of prostitution, acquitted in serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering: Trial recap in PICS

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England
7

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal is now first Indian opener to achieve THIS milestone with fifty in second Test vs England