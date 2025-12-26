/9 air-to-air missiles that give modern fighter jets first-strike advantage

Russia's R-77 is the backbone of its fighter arsenal, equipping MiG-29 and Su-27 jets. Reaching speeds of Mach 4, the missile engages targets at ranges up to 80 kilometres. Later variants extend range to 110 kilometres. The dual-pulse rocket motor provides secondary thrust boost near the target, enhancing penetration of enemy defences. Russia continues developing advanced variants including the R-77M and the hypersonic KS-172, reported to strike targets over 400 kilometres away.