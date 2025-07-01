/8 Popular K-dramas featuring Park Bo-young: Strong Girl Bong-soon, Light Shop, Abyss and more

Park Bo-young is a renowned South Korean actress who has showcased her versatility in each role, be it comedy, supernatural, or romantic dramas. Here are a few of the popular K-dramas that you must check out.
From playing a woman with superhuman strength in Strong Girl Bong-soon to portraying the role of a woman facing a terminal illness in Doom at Your Service, Park Bo-young's main knack is for playing characters with resilience, and her realistic acting has garnered fans. With consistently delivering hits, check out some of her best works.
It tells the story of Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard to Min-hyuk, a video game company's CEO. When she finds herself falling in love with her employer, she gets torn between him and her childhood crush, Guk-doo. It is available to watch on streaming platforms Zee5 and Netflix.
It tells the story of a movie buff who falls for an aspiring director, igniting a romance that fizzles out too soon; as their paths cross again, the possibility of love opens up again. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
It tells the story of a woman who lost her parents at an early age and is diagnosed with a brain tumour, forcing her to have less than 100 days to live. As she prays for the destruction of the world, the destruction himself comes to her and lives with her for the last 100 days. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Viki, and Netflix.
The show is all about a kind-hearted nurse who is working in psychiatry, goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Light Shop is the story of the living and the dead crossing paths in a light shop that connects this world to the afterlife. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.
Abyss is about Cha Min and Go Se-yeon discovering they've come back to life in new bodies they don't recognize, after they had met with an untimely demise in separate incidents. It is currently streaming on Netflix.
Oh My Ghost is the story of the life of Na Bong-sun, a demure assistant chef, who turns around when she is possessed by a female virgin ghost who is determined to satiate her libido. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Viki.
It tells the tale of twin sisters, whose similarities end with their looks, who swap identities amid personal struggles, embarking on a journey to rediscover love and life. It is available to watch on Netflix.