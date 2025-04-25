8 movies that are banned in Pakistan

Raazi (2018)
Raazi is an Indian Bollywood spy film directed by Meghna Gulzar. It was released in 2018 and was banned in Pakistan due to its storyline about an Indian agent who spied on Pakistan for India.
Neerja (2016)
Neerja is an Indian thriller based on the real-life story of the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it was released in 2016 and was banned in Pakistan due to allegedly showing a bad image of the country - a claim denied by Sonam Kapoor, who portrays slain flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in the film.
Dangal( 2017)
Dangal is an Indian sports drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It was released in 2017 and was banned in Pakistan when lead actor Aamir Khan denied the Pakistan Censor Board's demand to cut scenes with the Indian National Flag and Indian National Anthem.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama film based on an autobiography written by Milkha Singh and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It was released in 2013 and was banned in Pakistan because its plot depicts the country in a bad image and shows Pakistan Sports Authorities using unfair means.
Haider (2014)
Haider is an Indian Bollywood crime action political thriller film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was released in 2014 and was banned in Pakistan because its plot depicts the sensitive issue of the Kashmir insurgency.
Baby (2015)
Baby is an Indian Bollywood action spy thriller film written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. It was released in 2015 and was banned in Pakistan because of its plot that portrays Muslims as terrorists.
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
Tiger Zinda Hai is an Indian Bollywood action crime thriller film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It was released in 2017 and was banned in Pakistan because of portrayal of a no-good image of Pakistan and its law enforcement agencies.
Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
Ek Tha Tiger is an Indian Bollywood spy action thriller film that was directed by Kabir Khan. It was released in 2012 and was banned in Pakistan due to its concerns about showcasing Pakistan in a negative light in the film.