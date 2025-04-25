8 movies that are banned in Pakistan

Neerja Film Source: IMDb

Neerja (2016)

Neerja is an Indian thriller based on the real-life story of the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it was released in 2016 and was banned in Pakistan due to allegedly showing a bad image of the country - a claim denied by Sonam Kapoor, who portrays slain flight attendant Neerja Bhanot in the film.