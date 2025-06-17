/8 Heartwarming Thai dramas you can add to your binge watch list: Khulen Chiwit, Praomook, Full House and more

From Khulen Chiwit to Full House, these Thai dramas have made these stars even household names in the Southeast Asian region. Let's check out the popular shows to add them to your watchlist.
The evolution of internet has definitely widened the scope of watching films and shows of countries. Several streaming platforms have made Thai content much more accessible to audience globally. Here are few of the popular Thai dramas.
Beauty Newbie tells the story of Liu, a girl who undergoes plastic surgery to avoid bullying in university but finds herself in a new situation where she's ridiculed for her "artificial" beauty. It is available to watch on Viki.
Praomook is the story of a superstitious marriage to ward off bad luck, teenagers Praomook and Chalantorn are temporarily married to help Chalantorn's luck. Chalantorn has always thought of Praomook as an ugly duckling and a nuisance, while she has always been in love with him.
Oh, My Boss is the story of which Noomnim and her friends are celebrating her graduation at a bar, where she falls in love with a dashing Japanese man. That man gives her a memorable kiss on a brief night, but their romance ends when she loses his business card. It is available to watch on Viki.
Until We Met Again tells the story of Korn and Intouch, a university couple in Bangkok, whose relationship is complicated by Intouch's identity as the son of a powerful mafia figure and society's prejudice against their love, leading to a tragic end. It is available to watch on OTT platform Viki.
Tale of Thousand Stars is the story of Tian, who needs a sudden heart transplant and fate hands him the heart of Torfun, a volunteer teacher. He takes over her role as a teacher and meets Chief Forest Officer Phupa and their relationship begins to bloom. It is available to watch on Viki.
Kluen Cheewit tells the story of Jeerawat finds herself in danger when her mother marries a rich man who tries to drug her. While managing to escape on the road, her life takes an unexpected turn when she accidentally kills a woman. The drama is based on a novel and is a remake of a 1995 series.
Full House tells the story of a big superstar and a young woman, who wants to become a writer and are forced to stay together due to a misunderstanding. Chaos ensues and soon they fall in love with each other.
I Need Romance is the story of a jaded professional who finds love again after a stubborn childhood friend is determined to quell her cynicism about romance. It is available to watch on the streaming platform Netflix.