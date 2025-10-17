/8 fastest helicopters ever built for military missions

LOGIN
Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Oct 17, 2025, 15:51 IST | Updated: Oct 17, 2025, 15:51 IST

From the mighty Chinook to the high-tech V-22 Osprey, reveal how far rotorcraft speed and capability have advanced. Some hold records, others redefine combat performance. Key to modern warfare, from fast strikes to troop transport. These are not just for power but for speed. 

Boeing CH-47F Chinook - Top Speed: 315 km/h
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Boeing CH-47F Chinook - Top Speed: 315 km/h

The CH-47F Chinook, made by Boeing, holds the Guinness World Record as the fastest military helicopter, with a top speed of 315 km/h. In service since the 1960s, its twin rotors eliminate the need for a tail rotor, adding speed and lift. It carries 55 troops or 10,886 kg of cargo and has been vital in global military operations.

Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey - Top Speed: 509 km/h
(Photograph: Boeing)

Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey - Top Speed: 509 km/h

The V-22 isn’t a traditional helicopter but a tiltrotor aircraft that combines helicopter lift with airplane speed. It reaches up to 509 km/h, making it the fastest rotor-powered aircraft used in military transport. It serves with the US Marines, Air Force, and Navy for high-speed troop and equipment deployment.

Westland Lynx - Top Speed: 400.9 km/h
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Westland Lynx - Top Speed: 400.9 km/h

The British Westland Lynx once held the world speed record for helicopters at 400.9 km/h (set in 1986). Designed for both naval and battlefield use, it was later replaced by the NH90 but remains one of the most advanced British-built rotorcraft of its time.

Sikorsky X2 - Top Speed: 460 km/h
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Sikorsky X2 - Top Speed: 460 km/h

The Sikorsky X2 is an experimental helicopter that clocked 460 km/h during test flights. Its double coaxial rotors and a pusher propeller reduce drag and increase speed. While not in service, it led to the development of the S-97 Raider, a fast helicopter designed for reconnaissance and special operations.

Mil Mi-35M - Top Speed: 310 km/h
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Mil Mi-35M - Top Speed: 310 km/h

The Mi-35M, developed by Russia’s Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant, is the upgraded version of the famous Mi-24 Hind. With a top speed of 310 km/h, it can attack ground targets and carry eight troops. Its twin engines and heavy armament make it a key asset for assault and transport roles.

Boeing AH-64E Apache - Top Speed: 293 km/h
(Photograph: X)

Boeing AH-64E Apache - Top Speed: 293 km/h

The Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian is one of the most advanced attack helicopters. It can fly at 293 km/h and features radar-guided Hellfire missiles and advanced avionics. The Apache is used by several nations including the US, UK, and India for precision strike missions.

AW109 LUH - Top Speed: 282 km/h
(Photograph: X)

AW109 LUH - Top Speed: 282 km/h

The AW109 Light Utility Helicopter, built by Leonardo, reaches speeds up to 282 km/h. Its twin Turbomeca engines give it superior climb and agility. Used by several militaries, including South Africa and Malaysia, it handles light transport, patrol, and rescue operations.

Mil Mi-26 Halo - Top Speed: 295 km/h
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Mil Mi-26 Halo - Top Speed: 295 km/h

The Mil Mi-26 remains the world’s largest and most powerful helicopter, reaching a top speed of 295 km/h. In service since the late 1970s, it can lift up to 20 tonnes of cargo or vehicles. Despite its size, it maintains impressive speed during heavy-lift missions and disaster relief.

