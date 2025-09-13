/'From India to North Korea': 8 countries building hypersonic weapons right now

Hypersonic weapons, missiles and glide vehicles traveling at speeds above Mach 5, are redefining the future of warfare. They’re nearly impossible to intercept, forcing a global arms race. Here are 8 countries actively developing or testing hypersonic technology right now.
The US is investing billions into hypersonic programs under the Air Force, Navy, and DARPA. Key projects include the AGM-183 ARRW and the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC). Washington sees hypersonics as essential to counter China and Russia’s advances.
Moscow leads the race with already deployed systems like the Avangard glide vehicle and Kinzhal missile. Russia claims these can travel at Mach 10+ and manoeuvre unpredictably, making them virtually impossible for NATO air defences to stop.
China shocked the world in 2021 by testing a hypersonic glide vehicle that orbited Earth before reentering, a move US officials called a “Sputnik moment.” Beijing has multiple projects, including the DF-ZF glide vehicle and hypersonic cruise missiles under development.
India, through DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), is developing the HSTDV (Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle) and working on hypersonic cruise missiles in collaboration with Russia. New Delhi views hypersonics as crucial against China and Pakistan.
France is working on the V-MaX (Véhicule Manoeuvrant Expérimental), a hypersonic glide vehicle expected to test in the mid-2020s. Paris sees hypersonics as vital to maintaining independence in strategic deterrence alongside its nuclear arsenal.
Under the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE), Australia is co-developing scramjet-powered hypersonic weapons with the U.S. The program aims to deliver operational systems by the late 2020s, leveraging Australia’s strong aerospace research.
North Korea claimed in 2021 and 2022 that it tested hypersonic missiles capable of maneuvering at high speeds. While Western analysts doubt Pyongyang’s full capabilities, the regime’s pursuit adds to regional instability and pressures South Korea and Japan’s defense systems.
Japan is quietly building hypersonics under its HVGP (Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectile) program, focusing on defending remote islands. Tokyo plans to deploy an early version by 2030, aiming to counterbalance China and North Korea in the Pacific.