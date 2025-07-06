/8 Best Korean horror dramas of all time: Parasyte-The Grey, Sweet Home, The Uncanny Counter and more

From Sweet Home to Kingdom, the makers have given a touch of horror, which showcases zombie outbreaks, monsters, and historical settings. Here's a more detailed look at some recommended horror K-dramas.
Horror K-dramas are often blended with genres of thriller, fantasy, and romance, garnering attention from the audience and keeping them hooked, given the casting, performance, and plot of the story. Here are a few of the best horror movies of all time you need to check out.
Sweet Home tells the story of one troubled teenager and his neighbours' fight to survive and to hold onto their humanity, as humans turn into savage monsters. It is available to watch on Netflix. The first season was released on Netflix on December 18, 2020. The second season was released on December 1, 2023. The third and final season was released on July 19, 2024.
It tells the story of a real estate broker who is also an exorcist, who joins hands with a con artist to find out the truth behind her mother's death 20 years ago. It is available to watch on Viki and Netflix.
The Uncanny Counter is the story of demon hunters who pose as workers in a noodle shop to catch evil spirits, hoping to find eternal life. It is available to watch on Netflix. The first season aired from November 28, 2020, to January 24, 2021, while the second season aired from July 29 to September 3, 2023.
Kingdom tells the tale of the deceased king, who rises, and a mysterious plague begins to spread; the prince must face a new breed of enemies to unveil the evil scheme and save his people. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Gyeongseong Creature is the story of the city of Gyeongseong in 1945, in which a group of young people thinking only of their survival encounter a monster born of human greed and ask themselves what humanity is. It is available on Netflix. The first season was released on Netflix from December 22, 2023, to January 5, 2024. The second season was released on September 27, 2024.
Parasyte: The Grey tells the story of people who must rise to combat unidentified parasites after they violently take over human hosts and gain power. It is available to watch on Netflix.
Light Shop tells the story of the living and the dead crossing paths in a light shop that connects this world to the afterlife. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.
Happiness tells the story of the residents of a high-rise apartment who fight for their lives against a deadly infectious disease while Sae-bom and Yi-hyun try to find the person to whom the virus spread. It is available to watch on Netflix.