/From Brian Lara to Sanath Jayasuriya: 8 batters with highest Test scores in cricket history

From Brian Lara to Sanath Jayasuriya, here's a look at the top eight batters with highest Test scores in cricket history. The list also includes Matthew Hayden, Sir Garry Sobers, Leonard Hutton and Hanif Mohammad.
West Indies' star batter Brian Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket. He scored an unbeaten 400 runs against England in Antigua in 2004. No player has beaten this record till now.
Australian opener Matthew Hayden holds the record for the second highest Test score in the cricket history. He made 380 runs against Zimbabwe in Perth in 2003. Known for his aggressive batting style, Hayden hit 38 fours and 11 sixes in this powerful knock.
In 1994, West Indies legend Brian Lara scored a powerful knock of 375 not out against England at Antigua. His innings lasted over 12 hours and it includes 45 boundaries.
Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene scored a brilliant 374 against South Africa in Colombo in 2006. In his classy innings he faced 572 balls and hit 43 fours and one six.
Before Brian Lara, West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers held the record for the top spot for the highest Test score. He scored 365 not out against Pakistan in 1958 when he was just 21 years old. His record maintained strong for 36 years.
England’s legend Len Hutton scored 364 runs against Australia at The Oval in 1938 and entered his name in the record books. His patient innings took 847 balls and is remembered as one of the greatest innings played by a batsmen in Test cricket history.
Known for his explosive batting, Sri Lankan great batter Sanath Jayasuriya made 340 runs against India in 1997. He faced 578 balls and hit 36 fours and two sixes. His innings helped Sri Lanka to post a total of 952 runs for the loss of 6 wickets, the highest team total ever in Test cricket.
Pakistan legend Hanif Mohammad scored 337 runs against the West Indies in 1958. He batted for over 16 hours (970 minutes), making it one of the longest innings ever.