8 animals you didn't know could sing!

Humans are not the only beings to enjoy the gift of a good song. Many creatures, oceanic or land-ridden sing songs to woo potential partners, to mark good weather, and to ensure communication.
Here’s a list!
Pacific chorus frogs
The Pacific chorus frog lives in western America, and sings not only to attract mates, but just for fun too!
Ultrasonic mice
Male mice sing in order to flirt with the female ones. In fact, the one’s who are good at sing also gain prominence in the mice community. These songs are ultrasonic in nature, and we can’t hear them.
The male toadfish
The male toadfish sings to attract females into his nest. Apparently, all toadfish make unique sounds to achieve this, and is what scientists describe as a “hum”. | Image by Britannica
Humpback whales
Just like others, whales sing in order to woo potential mates. However, they also churn out a tune to communicate with each other and to share each other’s locations. Male humpbacks also use it to understand whether another male is a friend or an enemy.
Antelope squirrels
The loner squirrel from the United States sing songs of warning when they feel threatened.
Beluga whale
The whales sing like birds and are many times called “sea canaries”.
Mexican free-tailed bats
Researchers from the Texas A&M University recently found that Mexican free-tailed bats sing love songs to attract females. They also throw in variations to keep the potential partner interested.
Killer whales/Orcas
The largest member of the dolphin family sings to communicate among each other.