  8 air-to-ground missiles designed for deep-strike fighter jet missions doing

Modern fighter jets employ eight precision air-to-ground missiles to strike targets hundreds of kilometres away. From American JASSM to French Hammer and British Brimstone, these standoff weapons define contemporary air warfare.

AGM-158 JASSM
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

AGM-158 JASSM

The AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile is the backbone of American air power. With a range exceeding 926 kilometres, this Lockheed Martin cruise missile carries a 450-kilogram warhead and navigates using GPS and inertial systems. F-16s, F-15Es and B-1B bombers deploy JASSM for deep strikes against heavily defended targets without exposing the aircraft to air defence systems.

Storm Shadow/SCALP
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Storm Shadow/SCALP

Jointly developed by Matra and British Aerospace, Storm Shadow (called SCALP in France) has a range exceeding 340 kilometres. Equipped with terrain-matching guidance and infrared imaging, it hunts targets autonomously. The Rafale, Typhoon and Tornado carry this low-observable cruise missile against fortified bunkers and command centres across contested airspace.

Taurus KEPD 350
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Taurus KEPD 350

The German-Swedish Taurus KEPD-350 cruise missile flies at nearly Mach 1 speed with stealth features built in. Equipped with a 480-kilogram tandem warhead and infrared homing, it penetrates deeply buried targets and underground bunkers. The Gripen, Typhoon and Hornet aircraft carry this 500-plus-kilometre-range weapon for precision strikes in denied airspace.

AASM Hammer
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

AASM Hammer

Safran Electronics developed the all-weather Armement Air-Sol Modulaire (AASM), known as Hammer, which extends its range beyond 70 kilometres with rocket assistance. Available in 125-kilogramme to 1,000-kilogramme configurations, Hammer uses GPS/inertial navigation with optional laser or infrared targeting. Rafale, Mirage and Tejas aircraft integrate this highly adaptable French weapon system.

Brimstone
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Brimstone

The Brimstone is British air power's precision answer to moving and stationary targets. Using dual-mode guidance combining millimetre-wave radar and laser targeting, it locks onto armoured vehicles and fortifications with one-metre accuracy. Weighing just 50 kilogrammes, Typhoons and Tornado fighters carry 12 or more per sortie, reaching targets 60 kilometres away.

AGM-86 ALCM
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

AGM-86 ALCM

Boeing's AGM-86 Air-Launched Cruise Missile has been the United States' strategic standoff weapon since 1990. This turbofan-powered missile flies at high subsonic speeds, using terrain-contour matching and inertial navigation to hit distant targets. B-52 bombers carry up to 12 ALCM variants, delivering strikes from beyond enemy radar range with 600-plus-nautical-mile reach.

Apache Air-to-Ground Missile
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Apache Air-to-Ground Missile

Developed by MBDA for the Rafale fighter, the Apache missile provides precision strike capability at stand-off ranges. Equipped with advanced guidance systems and designed for multi-target engagement, it enables quick-response strikes against tactical targets. The missile exemplifies modern European air-to-ground weapon philosophy: reach targets before defences respond.

