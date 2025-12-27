/8 air-to-ground missiles designed for deep-strike fighter jet missions doing

Modern fighter jets employ eight precision air-to-ground missiles to strike targets hundreds of kilometres away. From American JASSM to French Hammer and British Brimstone, these standoff weapons define contemporary air warfare.
The AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile is the backbone of American air power. With a range exceeding 926 kilometres, this Lockheed Martin cruise missile carries a 450-kilogram warhead and navigates using GPS and inertial systems. F-16s, F-15Es and B-1B bombers deploy JASSM for deep strikes against heavily defended targets without exposing the aircraft to air defence systems.
Jointly developed by Matra and British Aerospace, Storm Shadow (called SCALP in France) has a range exceeding 340 kilometres. Equipped with terrain-matching guidance and infrared imaging, it hunts targets autonomously. The Rafale, Typhoon and Tornado carry this low-observable cruise missile against fortified bunkers and command centres across contested airspace.
The German-Swedish Taurus KEPD-350 cruise missile flies at nearly Mach 1 speed with stealth features built in. Equipped with a 480-kilogram tandem warhead and infrared homing, it penetrates deeply buried targets and underground bunkers. The Gripen, Typhoon and Hornet aircraft carry this 500-plus-kilometre-range weapon for precision strikes in denied airspace.
Safran Electronics developed the all-weather Armement Air-Sol Modulaire (AASM), known as Hammer, which extends its range beyond 70 kilometres with rocket assistance. Available in 125-kilogramme to 1,000-kilogramme configurations, Hammer uses GPS/inertial navigation with optional laser or infrared targeting. Rafale, Mirage and Tejas aircraft integrate this highly adaptable French weapon system.
The Brimstone is British air power's precision answer to moving and stationary targets. Using dual-mode guidance combining millimetre-wave radar and laser targeting, it locks onto armoured vehicles and fortifications with one-metre accuracy. Weighing just 50 kilogrammes, Typhoons and Tornado fighters carry 12 or more per sortie, reaching targets 60 kilometres away.
Boeing's AGM-86 Air-Launched Cruise Missile has been the United States' strategic standoff weapon since 1990. This turbofan-powered missile flies at high subsonic speeds, using terrain-contour matching and inertial navigation to hit distant targets. B-52 bombers carry up to 12 ALCM variants, delivering strikes from beyond enemy radar range with 600-plus-nautical-mile reach.
Developed by MBDA for the Rafale fighter, the Apache missile provides precision strike capability at stand-off ranges. Equipped with advanced guidance systems and designed for multi-target engagement, it enables quick-response strikes against tactical targets. The missile exemplifies modern European air-to-ground weapon philosophy: reach targets before defences respond.