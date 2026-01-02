/8 air-to-air missiles with multi-target capability

Here are top 8 active air-to-air missiles with multi-target capability reshaping modern combat. Fighters engage multiple threats simultaneously using active radar guidance and datalinks across 160-300 kilometre ranges globally.
The AIM-120D Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile remains operational across 40+ nations with 160+ kilometre range. Active radar seeker enables single F-35 or F-22 to launch multiple missiles against separate targets simultaneously, with two-way data-link providing midcourse updates and situational awareness to launch aircraft.
Meteor missile operational with Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon and Gripen fighters offers 200+ kilometre range through ramjet propulsion. Network-enabled datalink supports simultaneous multi-target engagement by single aircraft, maintaining active radar lock on designated targets whilst monitoring additional threats throughout extended engagement envelope.
Russia's R-77M active radar-guided missile operational on Su-35S and Su-57 features 190 kilometre range with lattice control fins. Enables simultaneous multiple missile launches from single fighter against manoeuvring targets, incorporating advanced electronic counter-countermeasures and inertial navigation system for autonomous terminal phase guidance.
India's Astra Mk1 operational on Su-30MKI and Tejas fighters provides 110 kilometre range with active radar seeker. Indigenous guidance system supports multi-missile salvo launches against multiple targets simultaneously, featuring smokeless propulsion and high off-boresight capability for modern air combat scenarios.
China's PL-15 very-long-range missile operational on J-20 and J-16 fighters achieves 200+ kilometre range. Dual-pulse rocket motor and active radar seeker enable simultaneous multi-target engagement from single launch platform, providing strategic advantage in beyond-visual-range combat against high-value airborne targets.
MBDA MICA operational on Rafale fighters offers dual-seeker configuration with 80 kilometre range. Active radar and infrared variants enable flexible multi-target engagement scenarios, with thrust-vector control providing exceptional manoeuvrability during terminal phase against agile fighter aircraft.
Rafael I-Derby ER operational on F-16I and Gripen E/F provides 150 kilometre range with active radar homing. Network-centric warfare capability supports simultaneous multi-missile launches against separate targets, featuring lock-on-after-launch and high electronic warfare resistance for contested airspace operations.
Russia's R-37M "AWACS Killer" operational on Su-35 and MiG-31BM achieves 300+ kilometre range. Active/passive radar seeker enables single fighter to engage multiple high-value targets simultaneously, including airborne early warning aircraft and tankers, with hypersonic terminal phase speed exceeding Mach 6.