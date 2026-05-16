/78th Nakba Day: Remembering the tragedy shadowed by the Gaza crisis

The Nakba, marked by the creation of Israel, was a culmination of a long conflict in the region. A massive immigration of the Jewish population in the 1930s and the Zionist movement aiming to establish a Jewish state in Palestine resulted in intense conflicts between Arabs and Jews.

In 1947, the United Nations proposed a division of the land into Arab and Jewish states. The proposal was opposed by the Arab world, with the following hostilities escalating into a civil war.