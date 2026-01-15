LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /78th Army Day: Top moments from the celebrations in Jaipur

78th Army Day: Top moments from the celebrations in Jaipur

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Jan 15, 2026, 23:55 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 23:55 IST

On the occasion of Indian Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the soldiers for their valour and service to the nation.

78th Army Day
1 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@adgpi)

78th Army Day

Today marks 78 years since the Indian Army transitioned from British command to become the sovereign force of an independent nation.

Parade highlights
2 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@adgpi)

Parade highlights

The parade reflected the Indian Army’s continuous progress and unwavering dedication towards safeguarding the nation and upholding the values of selfless service and sacrifice.

Unmatched discipline, valour and commitment
3 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@adgpi)

Unmatched discipline, valour and commitment

It also showcased the unmatched discipline, valour and commitment of the soldiers.

'Lest we forget'
4 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@adgpi)

'Lest we forget'

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Vice Marshal M Bandhopadhyay & Commodore P Verma paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and laid wreaths at the Prerna Sthal (South Western Command War Memorial).

'Op Sindoor: balanced military response'
5 / 5
(Photograph: Credits: X/@adgpi)

'Op Sindoor: balanced military response'

During his address on the 78th Army Day celebration in Jaipur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Operation Sindoor emerged as a balanced military response amidst the uncertainties prevailing worldwide, and it will be remembered in history as a symbol of India’s courage, strength, restraint & national character."

Trending Photo

What is USS Abraham Lincoln? US’ nuclear-powered battleship moving towards Middle East amid Iran tensions
7

What is USS Abraham Lincoln? US’ nuclear-powered battleship moving towards Middle East amid Iran tensions

78th Army Day: Top moments from the celebrations in Jaipur
5

78th Army Day: Top moments from the celebrations in Jaipur

Meet 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history
5

Meet 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

Why do airlines need Iran’s airspace and what happened during past shutdowns?
6

Why do airlines need Iran’s airspace and what happened during past shutdowns?

Is the US military capable of fighting in the Arctic under extreme cold conditions?
7

Is the US military capable of fighting in the Arctic under extreme cold conditions?