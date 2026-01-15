/78th Army Day: Top moments from the celebrations in Jaipur

On the occasion of Indian Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the soldiers for their valour and service to the nation.
Today marks 78 years since the Indian Army transitioned from British command to become the sovereign force of an independent nation.
The parade reflected the Indian Army’s continuous progress and unwavering dedication towards safeguarding the nation and upholding the values of selfless service and sacrifice.
It also showcased the unmatched discipline, valour and commitment of the soldiers.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Vice Marshal M Bandhopadhyay & Commodore P Verma paid tribute to the fallen soldiers and laid wreaths at the Prerna Sthal (South Western Command War Memorial).
During his address on the 78th Army Day celebration in Jaipur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Operation Sindoor emerged as a balanced military response amidst the uncertainties prevailing worldwide, and it will be remembered in history as a symbol of India’s courage, strength, restraint & national character."