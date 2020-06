70 years of Korean War: How power games kept the peninsula divided

The war broke out exactly 70 years ago and ended with a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas still technically at war.

As well as pitting North against South, the Korean War embroiled each side's communist and Western allies -- with the Soviet Union and China backing Pyongyang, and a US-led coalition under a United Nations banner supporting Seoul.

Two Koreas created in 1948

The Soviet Union declared war on Japan, Korea's colonial ruler, between the US nuclear strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, and sent troops pouring into the peninsula.

Washington and Moscow agreed to divide it into two occupied zones along the 38th parallel, a line of latitude that splits the territory roughly across the middle.

Two rival states emerged in 1948. In Seoul, the capital of the South, the Harvard- and Princeton-educated Syngman Rhee led a US-oriented regime.

Moscow appointed Kim Il Sung, who had led a Korean contingent in the Soviet army, as head of the North. His son and grandson have since retained an absolute grip on power in Pyongyang.

Both the communist North and the capitalist South claimed to be the legitimate government of the entire peninsula.

(Photograph:AFP)