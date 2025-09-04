LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 ways NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 could become a 'myth' for future civilisations

7 ways NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 could become a 'myth' for future civilisations

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 03:51 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 03:51 IST

Voyager 1 and 2 were launched in 1977 to study the outer planets and now drift silently toward interstellar space. Long after their signals fade, the spacecraft may still exist as relics. For future civilisations, they could take on symbolic or mythical meaning.

The Relic of a Lost World
1 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

The Relic of a Lost World

Future beings may discover Voyager and interpret it as a sacred object from a civilisation that no longer exists, mistaking it for a ceremonial artefact.

The Golden Record as a Sacred Text
2 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

The Golden Record as a Sacred Text

The phonograph record, with its engraved instructions and encoded sounds, may be regarded as a holy scripture or manual of cosmic origin.

A Messenger of the Sky
3 / 7
(Photograph: Nasa Science)

A Messenger of the Sky

Voyager could be mythologised as a messenger sent by unseen gods or ancestors, its long journey through the stars retold as an act of devotion.

The Silent Pilgrim
4 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

The Silent Pilgrim

The spacecraft may be remembered as a wandering entity that abandoned its home to search for truth, inspiring narratives of pilgrimage and exile.

The Keeper of Knowledge
5 / 7

The Keeper of Knowledge

Voyager’s data and recordings may be seen as hidden wisdom, granting authority to whoever claims the ability to interpret them.

The Eternal Traveller
6 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

The Eternal Traveller

The spacecraft’s endurance over billions of years may symbolise immortality, leading to myths of an indestructible traveller guiding cosmic order.

A Cosmic Omen
7 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

A Cosmic Omen

If rediscovered during a period of turmoil or discovery, Voyager may be linked to prophecies, its presence interpreted as a sign of change.

Trending Photo

7 ways NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 could become a 'myth' for future civilisations
7

7 ways NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 could become a 'myth' for future civilisations

Will Voyager 1 & 2 survive the Milky Way–Andromeda galaxy collision?
7

Will Voyager 1 & 2 survive the Milky Way–Andromeda galaxy collision?

Will Astronomers detect echos of NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 in the year 3025?
7

Will Astronomers detect echos of NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 in the year 3025?

5 hidden experiments aboard Voyager-1 that never ran
7

5 hidden experiments aboard Voyager-1 that never ran

From Novak Djokovic to Rafael Nadal, 5 oldest players to win US Open men's singles title
5

From Novak Djokovic to Rafael Nadal, 5 oldest players to win US Open men's singles title