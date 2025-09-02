/7 ways India will benefit if Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets locally

Building Su-57s locally enhances India’s strategic autonomy. India could maintain and upgrade the fleet independently, reducing reliance on Russia for maintenance, spare parts, or combat readiness decisions.
If Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets in India, it would provide a significant boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector. Local production would create jobs, strengthen indigenous capabilities, and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components.
A key advantage is access to advanced stealth and fifth-generation fighter technology. Indian engineers and technicians would gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge jet design, avionics, and stealth systems, which can be applied to India’s own fighter projects like the AMCA.
Building Su-57s locally enhances India’s strategic autonomy. India could maintain and upgrade the fleet independently, reducing reliance on Russia for maintenance, spare parts, or combat readiness decisions.
Local production can reduce overall costs. Importing fully built Su-57s is expensive, but producing them in India would lower acquisition costs while supporting the domestic industrial ecosystem.
Joint production would deepen India-Russia defence cooperation, ensuring long-term partnerships in research, development, and future fighter programs. This collaboration can also extend to other defence platforms and technologies.
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter, equipped with advanced radar, avionics, and missile systems. Local manufacturing ensures a steady supply of jets to bolster India’s air power, particularly along contested borders.
Finally, producing Su-57s in India opens the door for India to become a regional exporter of advanced fighters. Partnering with Russia in production could attract friendly nations seeking affordable fifth-generation aircraft.