LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 ways India will benefit if Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets locally

7 ways India will benefit if Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets locally

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 03:12 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 03:12 IST

Building Su-57s locally enhances India’s strategic autonomy. India could maintain and upgrade the fleet independently, reducing reliance on Russia for maintenance, spare parts, or combat readiness decisions.

Boost to Defence Manufacturing
1 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Boost to Defence Manufacturing

If Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets in India, it would provide a significant boost to India’s defence manufacturing sector. Local production would create jobs, strengthen indigenous capabilities, and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components.

Technology Transfer
2 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Technology Transfer

A key advantage is access to advanced stealth and fifth-generation fighter technology. Indian engineers and technicians would gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge jet design, avionics, and stealth systems, which can be applied to India’s own fighter projects like the AMCA.

Strategic Autonomy
3 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Strategic Autonomy

Building Su-57s locally enhances India’s strategic autonomy. India could maintain and upgrade the fleet independently, reducing reliance on Russia for maintenance, spare parts, or combat readiness decisions.

Cost Efficiency
4 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Cost Efficiency

Local production can reduce overall costs. Importing fully built Su-57s is expensive, but producing them in India would lower acquisition costs while supporting the domestic industrial ecosystem.

Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties
5 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties

Joint production would deepen India-Russia defence cooperation, ensuring long-term partnerships in research, development, and future fighter programs. This collaboration can also extend to other defence platforms and technologies.

Enhanced Air Power
6 / 7
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

Enhanced Air Power

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter, equipped with advanced radar, avionics, and missile systems. Local manufacturing ensures a steady supply of jets to bolster India’s air power, particularly along contested borders.

Global Defence Market Potential
7 / 7
(Photograph: Russian Air Force)

Global Defence Market Potential

Finally, producing Su-57s in India opens the door for India to become a regional exporter of advanced fighters. Partnering with Russia in production could attract friendly nations seeking affordable fifth-generation aircraft.

Trending Photo

7 ways India will benefit if Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets locally
7

7 ways India will benefit if Russia builds Su-57 fighter jets locally

From 24,970,000,000 km away, can scientists install AI on 'Voyager' 1 and 2?
7

From 24,970,000,000 km away, can scientists install AI on 'Voyager' 1 and 2?

Su-57 fighter jet to be built in India? 7 mind-blowing features you didn’t know about it
7

Su-57 fighter jet to be built in India? 7 mind-blowing features you didn’t know about it

Why Russia wants to build Su-57 fighter jet in India?
7

Why Russia wants to build Su-57 fighter jet in India?

What is Su-57 fighter jet and why Russia may build it in India?
7

What is Su-57 fighter jet and why Russia may build it in India?