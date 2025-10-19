/7 ways a war between Pakistan–Afghanistan could impact India

China has deep stakes in both Afghanistan (minerals) and Pakistan (CPEC). A regional war could push Beijing to strengthen its “Iron Brotherhood” with Pakistan, isolating India strategically unless it counters through US or QUAD ties.
A distracted Pakistan might pull troops from its eastern border to focus on Afghanistan but militant groups could use the chaos to slip into Kashmir. India’s security agencies are already watching for a surge in cross-border infiltration.
A new Afghan war would likely push thousands of refugees toward Pakistan and eventually into India through illegal border crossings. Delhi could face pressure to handle humanitarian fallout similar to the 1980s Soviet invasion.
China has deep stakes in both Afghanistan (minerals) and Pakistan (CPEC). A regional war could push Beijing to strengthen its “Iron Brotherhood” with Pakistan, isolating India strategically unless it counters through US or QUAD ties.
Groups like ISIS-K and TTP thrive in chaos. If they regroup along the Af-Pak border, India could face renewed terror threats, not just from Pakistan-backed groups but also transnational jihadi outfits with regional ambitions.
India’s dream of reaching Central Asia through the Chabahar port and the INSTC corridor depends on regional stability. A war could freeze trade routes, derail projects, and cut India off from vital energy markets.
Any major escalation might force India to increase troop presence along its western borders and in J&K, stretching its military focus away from the China front, something Beijing could quietly exploit.
India has maintained cautious ties with both Kabul and Islamabad. In case of war, Delhi would have to pick a side or play peacemaker, a choice that could define its role as a regional power in a post-US South Asia.