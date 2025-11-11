LOGIN
7 Unhappiest countries in the world 2025: Is India one of them?

Published: Nov 11, 2025, 18:24 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 18:24 IST

Some countries face deep challenges that affect how happy people feel. Afghanistan tops the list of the saddest places due to conflicts and poverty. Others struggle with political unrest, economic hardship, and poor health. These are the harsh realities behind the lowest rankings in 2025.

Afghanistan
Afghanistan

Afghanistan is ranked the saddest country in the world with a life evaluation score of 1.364. Years of conflict, economic collapse, and a lack of social support worsen living conditions. Women and minorities face severe restrictions on education and healthcare.

Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone has a score of 2.998. It struggles with poverty, weak infrastructure, and fragile healthcare. Political instability and corruption reduce citizens' freedom and trust in government

Lebanon
Lebanon

Lebanon ranks third saddest with a score of 3.188. The country is in a deep economic crisis marked by political deadlock and hyperinflation. Many citizens face poverty and insecurity.

Malawi
Malawi

With a score of 3.260, Malawi is one of the poorest countries. Most people live in poverty relying on farming. Challenges include poor healthcare, corruption, and limited freedom.

Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe scores 3.396, suffering from political instability, high inflation, and unemployment. This leads to poor living standards and widespread emigration.

Botswana
Botswana

Botswana faces poverty despite economic growth. The population struggles with unemployment, inequality, and limited healthcare access. Corruption also plays a role in low happiness.

Democratic Republic of the Congo
Democratic Republic of the Congo

DR Congo has a score of 3.469. It fights ongoing conflict, poverty, and political challenges. Millions lack social support, healthcare, and economic opportunity, undermining wellbeing.

