7 Unexplained Events That Are Still A Mystery To Humans

Several strange occurrences continue to baffle humans years after they happened. Here are seven such mysterious events we are yet to solve.

Anamica Singh
The Mary Celeste: A Ghost Ship
The Mary Celeste: A Boat That Turned Into A Ghost Ship

An American merchant ship was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872. It was in good condition, and the entire cargo was in its place. Nothing seems to have gone wrong with the ship. However, the entire crew, including the captain, his family, and seven crew members, were nowhere to be found. No one knows to date what happened with them.

The Disappearance of the Roanoke Colony
The Disappearance of the Roanoke Colony

John White travelled to Roanoke Island in 1587 with 115 settlers to establish the first English colony. This area today is in North Carolina. He later returned to England to get some supplies. He was gone for three years, and when he returned, the colony had vanished without a trace. The word "CROATOAN" was carved into a tree.

The Voynich Manuscript
The Voynich Manuscript

This one is a book which no one has ever deciphered. The Voynich Manuscript was discovered in 1912 by a Polish book dealer named Wilfrid Voynich. The book uses an unknown script, with strange drawings. No one knows the purpose of the book or who wrote it.

The Dancing Plague of 1518
The Dancing Plague

In July 1518, people randomly started dancing in the town of Strasbourg. They could not stop and continued to dance, day and night. It was called the Dancing Plague and lasted for weeks. They all either collapsed from exhaustion or died.

The Dyatlov Pass Incident
The Dyatlov Pass Incident - Yeti?

In 1959, the dead bodies of nine experienced Russian hikers were found on Dyatlov Pass. Something had led them to leave their tents in the middle of the night, barely clothed in freezing temperatures. There were signs of violence, with grievous injuries like fractured skulls and broken ribs. Speculations range from an avalanche to a Yeti.

The Bermuda Triangle
The Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is a place where aeroplanes and boats mysteriously disappear. It is a region in the North Atlantic Ocean, stretching between Florida, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Several theories have emerged over the years about the possible reasons. Scientists think there might be a magnetic anomaly in the region. Others think aliens might be abducting humans here.

The Wow! Signal
The Wow! Signal

In 1977, astronomer Jerry R. Ehman detected a powerful signal that came from outer space. It lasted for 72 seconds and came from the constellation Sagittarius. However, he could not explain who sent it or why. Ehman was stumped by it and wrote "Wow!" next to the data. People wondered whether an alien civilisation was trying to make contact with Earth.

