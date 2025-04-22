7 Unexplained Events That Are Still A Mystery To Humans

The Mary Celeste: A Ghost Ship Source: Wikimedia Commons

1 /7

The Mary Celeste: A Boat That Turned Into A Ghost Ship

An American merchant ship was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in 1872. It was in good condition, and the entire cargo was in its place. Nothing seems to have gone wrong with the ship. However, the entire crew, including the captain, his family, and seven crew members, were nowhere to be found. No one knows to date what happened with them.