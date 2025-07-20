/7 underrated horror films on Netflix that deserve your attention

If you often pick movies from Netflix’s trending list, you might be missing out on some hidden gems. We've curated a list of underrated horror films on Netflix that deserve your attention. Check the list here.
Based on Stephen King's novel, this supernatural drama revolves around a young man who befriends a wealthy old man, Mr. Harrigan. After his death, Craig discovers that he can still communicate with him through the phone that was buried with him.
If you enjoy movies with evil dolls, this is a must-watch. The synopsis of the movie reads,''A toy manufacturer and his wife are terrorised by a demon after their orphaned niece tries to call her late mother's spirit. Third in the "Doll" films.''
Directed by Denis Rovira van Boekholt, this horror-thriller follows Alicia, who returns to her childhood home with her husband and daughter, Nora, to care for her mother, Victoria. As they settle in, Alicia begins to experience terrifying events linked to the horrific past she tried to forget.
Directed by Kevin Ko, this Taiwanese supernatural folk horror film centres on Li Ronan, who becomes cursed after breaking a religious taboo. Now, she must do everything she can to protect her daughter from the terrifying consequences of her actions.
Directed by Jason Krawczyk, this 2015 horror movie follows Jack, a reclusive, immortal cannibal trying to live a quiet life. However, he's forced into society again. The synopsis of the movie reads, ''A reclusive immortal who needs human flesh but tries to stay clean finds himself cast back into society by a gang of thugs and his estranged daughter.'
Directed by Hadrah Daeng Ratu, this Indonesian mystery-horror film centres on Ibu Siti and her daughter, Lela. Lela is reluctant to take up her mother's job as the village's only corpse washer. However, after her mother’s sudden death, Lela is compelled to uncover the mysterious truth behind it.
Directed by Santiago Menghini, this unsettling horror thriller is loosely based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Adam Nevill. It follows an immigrant who rents a room in a run-down boardinghouse. But her pursuit of the American Dream soon turns into a nightmarish reality she could never have imagined.