7 unbreakable Virat Kohli records featuring most runs in single IPL season

1. Highest Career Batting Average in T20Is (48.69)
Kohli boasts the highest batting average in T20 Internationals, with an impressive 48.69, underscoring his dominance in the shortest format of the game.
3. Most Runs in a Single IPL Season (973 in 2016)
In the 2016 Indian Premier League, Kohli scored 973 runs, the highest by any player in a single season, a record that remains unchallenged.
4. Most Runs in a Single Edition of the ODI World Cup (765 in 2023)
During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Kohli amassed 765 runs, setting a new record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament.
5. Most ODI Centuries (51)
Kohli holds the record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals, with 50 centuries to his name, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49.
6. Most Player of the Series Awards (21)
Across all formats, Kohli has been named Player of the Series 21 times, highlighting his consistent match-winning performances.
7. Most Double Centuries by a Test Captain (7)
Kohli has scored seven double centuries in Test cricket as captain, the most by any player in this role, surpassing legends like Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.