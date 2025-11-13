/7 train stations located at extreme altitudes

Tanggula in Tibet, at over 5,000 meters, is the world’s highest railway station. Stations in Bolivia, Peru, Switzerland, and India also feature extreme altitudes with breathtaking views.
Tanggula Station, located on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, is the highest railway station worldwide at 5,068 meters above sea level. The station experiences thin air and harsh climate, and specially equipped trains supply oxygen to passengers to ease altitude sickness Tanggula Railway Station.
Situated on the Rio Mulatos to Potosí line, Cóndor station holds the record for the highest station in the Western Hemisphere. It serves remote, mountainous regions with cold temperatures and limited oxygen.
Galera Station is located near the top of the Andes on the Peru-Bolivia border at 4,781 meters altitude. It is strategically significant for high-altitude freight and passenger transport across rugged terrain.
La Raya Station lies on the route between Cusco and Puno in Peru at 4,313 meters elevation. It offers breathtaking views of the Andes mountains and is a notable stop for tourists travelling in the region.
Located near the Ladakh region, Chang La Station is expected to be India’s highest railway station once completed. It will serve a harsh environment at over 5,000 meters altitude, connecting remote parts of the Himalayas.
Ghum Station is the highest in India currently and lies on the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The station offers scenic views of the Himalayas and uses rack railway technology to navigate steep slopes.
Known as the “Top of Europe,” Jungfraujoch Station is inside a mountain and is the highest railway station in Europe. It connects to a famous mountain resort accessible via the Jungfrau Railway, offering spectacular alpine views.