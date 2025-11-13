LOGIN
7 train stations located at extreme altitudes

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 14:42 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 14:42 IST

Tanggula in Tibet, at over 5,000 meters, is the world’s highest railway station. Stations in Bolivia, Peru, Switzerland, and India also feature extreme altitudes with breathtaking views.

Tanggula Railway Station, Tibet - 5,068 meters
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Tanggula Railway Station, Tibet - 5,068 meters

Tanggula Station, located on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, is the highest railway station worldwide at 5,068 meters above sea level. The station experiences thin air and harsh climate, and specially equipped trains supply oxygen to passengers to ease altitude sickness Tanggula Railway Station.

Cóndor Station, Bolivia - 4,786 meters
(Photograph: X)

Cóndor Station, Bolivia - 4,786 meters

Situated on the Rio Mulatos to Potosí line, Cóndor station holds the record for the highest station in the Western Hemisphere. It serves remote, mountainous regions with cold temperatures and limited oxygen.​

Galera Station, Peru - 4,781 meters
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Galera Station, Peru - 4,781 meters

Galera Station is located near the top of the Andes on the Peru-Bolivia border at 4,781 meters altitude. It is strategically significant for high-altitude freight and passenger transport across rugged terrain.​

La Raya Station, Peru - 4,313 meters
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

La Raya Station, Peru - 4,313 meters

La Raya Station lies on the route between Cusco and Puno in Peru at 4,313 meters elevation. It offers breathtaking views of the Andes mountains and is a notable stop for tourists travelling in the region.​

Chang La Station, India - 5,068 meters (planned)
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Chang La Station, India - 5,068 meters (planned)

Located near the Ladakh region, Chang La Station is expected to be India’s highest railway station once completed. It will serve a harsh environment at over 5,000 meters altitude, connecting remote parts of the Himalayas.​

Ghum Station, India - 2,258 meters
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Ghum Station, India - 2,258 meters

Ghum Station is the highest in India currently and lies on the famous Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The station offers scenic views of the Himalayas and uses rack railway technology to navigate steep slopes.​

Jungfraujoch Station, Switzerland - 3,454 meters
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Jungfraujoch Station, Switzerland - 3,454 meters

Known as the “Top of Europe,” Jungfraujoch Station is inside a mountain and is the highest railway station in Europe. It connects to a famous mountain resort accessible via the Jungfrau Railway, offering spectacular alpine views.​

