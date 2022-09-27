7 times cinema explored killer asteroids: 'Don't Look Up', 'Armageddon', 'Deep Impact', and more

Double Asteroid Redirection Test or DART was a mission involving an unmannned NASA spacecraft. The spacecraft, called DART impactor, successfully collided with a minor-planet moon called Dimorphos that revolved near-Earth asteroid 65803 Didymos. The mission, a joint-operation between NASA and Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, was launched in November 21, and thus took a little more than 10 months to accomplish its objective. The aim was to gauge whether asteroids severely endangering the planet can be destroyed in such a way before they make contact. It must be noted that Dimorphos did not actually threaten the planet in any way. If you believe the fears of an asteroids striking the earth's surface and obliterating life are overblown, just read about what happened to dinosaurs. While aliens may exist and they may be hostile towards humans, the threat of an asteroid ending humanity is much more tangible, much more real.