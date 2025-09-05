/7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system

Voyager 2, launched in 1977, is travelling through interstellar space at over 55,000 km/h. Although its path is stable, the gravitational pull of a passing star could alter its course. What would happen if Voyager 2 were drawn into a new star system?
If Voyager 2 passed close enough to a star, its trajectory could bend significantly. The spacecraft would no longer be on an escape path out of the galaxy but instead redirected deeper into stellar neighbourhoods.
In a rare case, Voyager 2 could be captured into orbit around a star. It might circle a sun-like star or even a smaller red dwarf, becoming the first human-made satellite of another solar system.
If Voyager entered a system with planets, gravitational interactions could sling it past gas giants or rocky worlds, altering its speed and direction much like the gravity assists it used around Jupiter and Saturn.
The spacecraft’s instruments (if still functional in theory) could record different stellar winds, magnetic fields, or planetary atmospheres, giving humanity indirect data from another star system.
Over extremely long timescales, gravitational nudges could put Voyager 2 on a collision path with an asteroid, planet, or even the star itself, ending its journey.
If it survived intact, Voyager 2 could orbit quietly for millions of years, preserved as a piece of human engineering drifting among alien worlds, perhaps to be discovered by another civilisation.
The Golden Record on board would remain Voyager’s message, carrying human sounds, languages, and music. In a new star system, it could serve as humanity’s first interstellar archive, waiting to be found.