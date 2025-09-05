LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system

7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 02:03 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 02:03 IST

Voyager 2, launched in 1977, is travelling through interstellar space at over 55,000 km/h. Although its path is stable, the gravitational pull of a passing star could alter its course. What would happen if Voyager 2 were drawn into a new star system?

Trajectory Alteration
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Trajectory Alteration

If Voyager 2 passed close enough to a star, its trajectory could bend significantly. The spacecraft would no longer be on an escape path out of the galaxy but instead redirected deeper into stellar neighbourhoods.

Orbital Capture
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Orbital Capture

In a rare case, Voyager 2 could be captured into orbit around a star. It might circle a sun-like star or even a smaller red dwarf, becoming the first human-made satellite of another solar system.

Interaction with Planets
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Interaction with Planets

If Voyager entered a system with planets, gravitational interactions could sling it past gas giants or rocky worlds, altering its speed and direction much like the gravity assists it used around Jupiter and Saturn.

Exposure to New Environments
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Exposure to New Environments

The spacecraft’s instruments (if still functional in theory) could record different stellar winds, magnetic fields, or planetary atmospheres, giving humanity indirect data from another star system.

Potential Collision Course
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Potential Collision Course

Over extremely long timescales, gravitational nudges could put Voyager 2 on a collision path with an asteroid, planet, or even the star itself, ending its journey.

Preservation as an Artefact
6 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Preservation as an Artefact

If it survived intact, Voyager 2 could orbit quietly for millions of years, preserved as a piece of human engineering drifting among alien worlds, perhaps to be discovered by another civilisation.

Legacy of the Golden Record
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Legacy of the Golden Record

The Golden Record on board would remain Voyager’s message, carrying human sounds, languages, and music. In a new star system, it could serve as humanity’s first interstellar archive, waiting to be found.

Trending Photo

'At 55,000 kmph': What if Voyager 1 & 2 collide with a Dyson Sphere?
7

'At 55,000 kmph': What if Voyager 1 & 2 collide with a Dyson Sphere?

'8.6 light years away: Could Voyager 2 ever meet Sirius, the brightest star in Earth’s sky?
7

'8.6 light years away: Could Voyager 2 ever meet Sirius, the brightest star in Earth’s sky?

'444 light years away': Voyager 1 could pass Pleiades, the Seven Sisters of Taurus in 100 millions years
7

'444 light years away': Voyager 1 could pass Pleiades, the Seven Sisters of Taurus in 100 millions years

‘7 Earth-type planets’: Could Voyager 2 drift into TRAPPIST-1 star system?
7

‘7 Earth-type planets’: Could Voyager 2 drift into TRAPPIST-1 star system?

7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system
7

7 things that could happen if 'Voyager 2' gets pulled into a new star system