7 star-studded Bollywood films that failed at the box office : Sikandar, Adipurush and more!

Star power alone cannot rescue a movie from failure, and a recent example of this is Salman Khan's Sikandar. Despite featuring many acting superstars, the film did not perform well at the box office. With Sikandar as a new addition, here's a list of other star-studded Bollywood films that failed at the box office.
Sikandar
Salman Khan's thriller once again failed to win the audience's hearts. Released during the Eid festival, the movie struggled at the box office. Made in a budget of Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion), the movie ended up being a box-office bomb, grossing only Rs 175 crore (Rs 1.7 billion) worldwide.
Emergency
Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency earned disappointing numbers at the box office. Based on the story of India's Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the movie wrapped its theatrical run at Rs 22 crore (Rs 220 million) globally.
Khel Khel Mein
Packed with an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan, the movie offers an entertaining comedy with a twisted storyline that keeps you engaged. Despite receiving positive reviews, however, the film underperformed at the box office.
Adipursh
In 2023, the audience got tears in their eyes after watching Om Raut's film that not only faced criticism for its portrayal of the Hindu epic, the Ramayana, but also received backlash for the passable VFX. Made on a budget of Rs 500 to 700 crore (Rs 5 - 7 billion), the movie only managed to earn Rs 392.70 crore (Rs 3.9 billion) at the box office.
Thugs Of Hindostan
Bollywood's most beloved superstars, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, come together for the first time on the big screen. However, their collaboration didn't able to create any magic at the box office, with the movie emerging as a flop.
Jigra
It's rare when Alia Bhatt's film fails to hit the mark. The movie features Batt as a young girl who surpasses every hurdle to save his brother. Despite her strong performance, the film failed to make an impact at the box office and ultimately became a disappointment.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Despite casting three well-known stars, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and South star Prithviraj, the movie struggled to draw audiences to the theatres. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it was one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Unfortunately, it failed to earn numbers at the box office.