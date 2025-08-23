/7 secrets hidden in the design of B-2 Bomber

Published: Aug 23, 2025, 15:50 IST | Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 15:50 IST
The B-2 Spirit isn’t just another bomber, it’s a flying fortress of secrets. Decades after its debut, many of its design features remain shrouded in mystery. Here are 7 secrets hidden in its design:
(Photograph: Creative Commons)
The Flying Wing Shape
The B-2’s bat-like flying wing design isn’t just for looks. It eliminates vertical stabilisers, making it harder for enemy radars to detect the bomber from any angle.
(Photograph: AFP)
Radar-Absorbing Skin
The jet’s surface is coated with a special radar-absorbing material (RAM) that hides it from enemy detection. The exact chemical composition is still classified.
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)
Hidden Engine Intakes
The B-2’s engines are buried deep inside its body with S-shaped air intakes. This design blocks radar waves from bouncing off its turbines, a common giveaway in other jets.
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)
Exhaust Masking Technology
Heat-seeking missiles track jet exhaust, but the B-2’s exhaust is cooled and spread across the wing’s surface to minimise its infrared signature, making it nearly invisible to heat sensors.
(Photograph: Northrop Grumman)
Secret Communication Systems
The bomber uses highly encrypted, low-probability-of-intercept radios that allow it to communicate with US command without being tracked. Some of these systems are still top secret.
(Photograph: US Air Force)
Special Bomb Bays
Its internal bomb bays can carry both nuclear and precision-guided conventional weapons. But more intriguing is how they’re designed to open and close in a way that reduces radar detection during combat.
(Photograph: US Air Force)
Self-Healing Software
The B-2’s onboard systems are programmed to self-correct mid-flight. If one computer system fails, another instantly takes over, ensuring the bomber completes its mission.