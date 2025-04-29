7 record breaking IPL opening partnerships that left bowlers clueless- first one will surprise you

1. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock (LSG, 2022)
LSG openers, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, created history with a massive 210-run unbeaten partnership against Kolkata Knight Riders. They took on KKR bowlers at DY Patil Stadium and batted the entire innings. It’s still the highest-ever opening stand in IPL.
2. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow (SRH,2019)
In 2019, Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashed 185 runs together at home against RCB. Both batters hit centuries, making the bowlers struggle at their time on the crease. This duo gave SRH a fiery start.
3. Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR, 2017)
Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn gave Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a perfect start while chasing 184 in Rajkot against Gujarat Lions during the 2017 IPL season. They reached the target without losing a wicket as their 184-run stand paved the way for KKR's win.
4. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (PBKS, 2020)
During IPL 2020, Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched a 183-run partnership against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah stadium. Mayank scored a quick century while Rahul played the anchor's role and kept rotating the strike.
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway (CSK, 2022)
Chennai's opening pair, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, built a 182-run partnership in Pune against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2022. Gaikwad’s class and Conway’s cool attitude blended well. This partnership helped Chennai post a huge score of 202
6. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis (CSK, 2020)
In Dubai, Chennai's opening duo of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis took Punjab's bowlers to their knees. They added 181 runs without losing a wicket and chased a high total of 179 comfortably.
7. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (RCB, 2021)
During IPL 2021, Devdutt Padikkal shone with a 52-ball century, while Virat Kohli supported him with a steady knock. They both stitched an unbeaten 181-run stand to help RCB crush the Rajasthan Royals.