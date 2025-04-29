7 record breaking IPL opening partnerships that left bowlers clueless- first one will surprise you

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR, 2017) Source: AFP

3. Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (KKR, 2017)

Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn gave Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a perfect start while chasing 184 in Rajkot against Gujarat Lions during the 2017 IPL season. They reached the target without losing a wicket as their 184-run stand paved the way for KKR's win.