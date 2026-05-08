/7 reasons why China is mass-producing Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets faster than ever

China is rapidly boosting production of Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters for strategic, technological and regional power reasons, reshaping the Asian air combat landscape.
China’s decision to use domestic WS-10 engines has ended reliance on Russian designs. This move significantly accelerated the pace and scalability of J-20 manufacturing lines.
China leverages its advanced aerospace manufacturing centres for sustained J-20 assembly. Streamlined supply chains and state support help boost output year-on-year.
As tension grows with the US, China aims to match Western fifth-generation jet numbers. Accelerated J-20 production seeks to close the gap with F-22 and F-35 deployments.
J-20s are replacing ageing PLA Air Force fighters, including the J-7 and J-10 variants. Upgrades ensure China’s frontline squadrons remain modern and combat-ready.
China is pushing stealth tactics across its air force, increasing pilot training and J-20 integration. This focus drives further investment in rapid stealth jet production.
Expanding the J-20 fleet sends a strong signal to regional rivals in the South and East China seas. Frequent sorties are used to deter adversaries and assert air dominance.
Recent conflicts have shown the value of stealth jets for survival and strike missions. China is applying these lessons, boosting J-20 output to prepare for future conflicts.