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7 reasons why China is mass-producing Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets faster than ever

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 08, 2026, 03:21 IST | Updated: May 08, 2026, 03:21 IST

China is rapidly boosting production of Chengdu J-20 stealth fighters for strategic, technological and regional power reasons, reshaping the Asian air combat landscape.

Home-grown engines drive J-20 surge
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(Photograph: Reuters)

Home-grown engines drive J-20 surge

China’s decision to use domestic WS-10 engines has ended reliance on Russian designs. This move significantly accelerated the pace and scalability of J-20 manufacturing lines.

Massive industrial capacity unleashed
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(Photograph: Chengdu Aerospace)

Massive industrial capacity unleashed

China leverages its advanced aerospace manufacturing centres for sustained J-20 assembly. Streamlined supply chains and state support help boost output year-on-year.

Strategic rivalry: US in China’s sights
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Strategic rivalry: US in China’s sights

As tension grows with the US, China aims to match Western fifth-generation jet numbers. Accelerated J-20 production seeks to close the gap with F-22 and F-35 deployments.

Out with the old, in with the new
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(Photograph: Global Times)

Out with the old, in with the new

J-20s are replacing ageing PLA Air Force fighters, including the J-7 and J-10 variants. Upgrades ensure China’s frontline squadrons remain modern and combat-ready.

Stealth doctrine adopted nationwide
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(Photograph: Asia Times)

Stealth doctrine adopted nationwide

China is pushing stealth tactics across its air force, increasing pilot training and J-20 integration. This focus drives further investment in rapid stealth jet production.

Regional deterrence: Show of force
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(Photograph: Al Jazeera)

Regional deterrence: Show of force

Expanding the J-20 fleet sends a strong signal to regional rivals in the South and East China seas. Frequent sorties are used to deter adversaries and assert air dominance.

Lessons from modern air warfare
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(Photograph: Jane’s Defence Weekly)

Lessons from modern air warfare

Recent conflicts have shown the value of stealth jets for survival and strike missions. China is applying these lessons, boosting J-20 output to prepare for future conflicts.

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