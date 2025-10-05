LOGIN
7 reasons why 3I/ATLAS could have posed a greater threat than dinosaur-killing asteroid

Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 15:59 IST

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is a cosmic anomaly moving at unprecedented speeds. If it had been on a collision course with Earth, experts say its impact could surpass the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

1. Massive Size
(Photograph: NASA/ Hubble)

1. Massive Size

3I/ATLAS is estimated to have a nucleus over 3 miles wide and a mass exceeding 33 billion tons, far larger than most asteroids and comets that threaten Earth. Its sheer size could cause catastrophic global effects.

2. Extreme Velocity
(Photograph: ESA)

2. Extreme Velocity

Traveling at roughly 130,000 mph, 3I/ATLAS moves faster than typical near-Earth objects. This speed would have left little warning time for planetary defense systems, making mitigation nearly impossible.

3. Unpredictable Trajectory
(Photograph: X)

3. Unpredictable Trajectory

Unlike asteroids in the solar system, its interstellar origin gives it a highly irregular and unpredictable path, complicating any potential defence or avoidance strategies.

4. Potential Non-Gravitational Acceleration
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Potential Non-Gravitational Acceleration

Scientists have observed anomalous movements, suggesting it could accelerate without relying solely on gravity. This increases the difficulty of predicting its course accurately.

5. Global Environmental Impact
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Global Environmental Impact

An impact from 3I/ATLAS could release energy surpassing thousands of nuclear bombs, triggering global fires, tsunamis, and a “nuclear winter”-like effect on Earth’s climate.

6. Close Encounters with Planets
(Photograph: NASA (Representative image))

6. Close Encounters with Planets

Its path brings it near Mars, Venus, and Jupiter, highlighting the potential for gravitational interactions that could redirect it toward Earth, increasing the theoretical threat.

7. Lessons for Global Defense
(Photograph: NASA Hubble)

7. Lessons for Global Defense

3I/ATLAS acts as a cosmic wake-up call. If such a high-speed, massive interstellar object were on a collision course with Earth, it would test humanity’s planetary defence capabilities like never before.

