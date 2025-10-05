/7 reasons why 3I/ATLAS could have posed a greater threat than dinosaur-killing asteroid

The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is a cosmic anomaly moving at unprecedented speeds. If it had been on a collision course with Earth, experts say its impact could surpass the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
3I/ATLAS is estimated to have a nucleus over 3 miles wide and a mass exceeding 33 billion tons, far larger than most asteroids and comets that threaten Earth. Its sheer size could cause catastrophic global effects.
Traveling at roughly 130,000 mph, 3I/ATLAS moves faster than typical near-Earth objects. This speed would have left little warning time for planetary defense systems, making mitigation nearly impossible.
Unlike asteroids in the solar system, its interstellar origin gives it a highly irregular and unpredictable path, complicating any potential defence or avoidance strategies.
Scientists have observed anomalous movements, suggesting it could accelerate without relying solely on gravity. This increases the difficulty of predicting its course accurately.
An impact from 3I/ATLAS could release energy surpassing thousands of nuclear bombs, triggering global fires, tsunamis, and a “nuclear winter”-like effect on Earth’s climate.
Its path brings it near Mars, Venus, and Jupiter, highlighting the potential for gravitational interactions that could redirect it toward Earth, increasing the theoretical threat.
3I/ATLAS acts as a cosmic wake-up call. If such a high-speed, massive interstellar object were on a collision course with Earth, it would test humanity’s planetary defence capabilities like never before.