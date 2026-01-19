/7 reasons Europe will destroy itself fighting US in Greenland

Trump’s threat of a 25% tariff on European autos and luxury goods isn't just a tax; it’s an execution order for the German and French economies.
War games estimate that without US supply chains, the European coalition (France/Germany/UK) would run out of precision-guided munitions and artillery shells within 72 to 96 hours of high-intensity conflict. Europe’s defense industry, still recovering from the 2022–2025 production lags, simply cannot feed a war machine in the Arctic without American gunpowder and TNT imports.
Getting troops to Nuuk is easy; keeping them alive is impossible. The US Air Force operates nearly 220 C-17 Globemasters compared to Europe's combined fleet of less than 60 comparable heavy-lifters. In the harsh Arctic winter, where every calorie and bullet must be flown in, Europe lacks the "Air Bridge" capacity to sustain "Operation Arctic Endurance" for more than two weeks before supply lines collapse.
Europe’s modern military hardware relies on American backbone infrastructure. Analysts warn the US could flip the “digital kill switch”, denying European forces access to GPS (Global Positioning System) and Starlink encrypted channels. Without these, European missiles lose their guidance and communications go dark, effectively blinding the expeditionary force in Nuuk.
The EU is banking on NATO solidarity, but the US is NATO's backbone. Legally, Article 5 (collective defense) requires unanimity. The US can simply veto any NATO response to its own actions. This diplomatic checkmate would fracture the alliance, with Eastern European nations (Poland, Baltics) likely refusing to fight the US for fear of losing American protection against Russia.
With the EU economy already fragile in 2026, losing the American consumer market would trigger a Great Depression-level event in Europe within months, sparking civil unrest that would force governments to recall their troops.
This is the "nightmare scenario" for Berlin and Paris. By shifting their elite units (like the Chasseurs Alpins) to Greenland, they leave the Eastern Flank (Poland/Romania) exposed. Military strategists predict Russia would seize this moment of distraction to test NATO’s borders, forcing Europe to choose: Save Greenland or save Warsaw? They cannot do both.
If the conflict turns kinetic, it’s a fight between generations. The US has deployed next-gen Hypersonic Missiles and the "Golden Dome" tracking systems (the very reason they want Greenland). Europe has no effective counter-measure for US hypersonic glide vehicles, meaning American forces could strike European assets in Nuuk with impunity while remaining safely out of range.