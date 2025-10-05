LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /7 reason why scientists believe 3I/ATLAS comet could be an alien mothership?

7 reason why scientists believe 3I/ATLAS comet could be an alien mothership?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 14:35 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 14:35 IST

The Manhattan-sized interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has baffled scientists with its unusual trajectory, massive size, and strange acceleration. Some researchers, including Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, suggest it could be a technologically advanced alien probe.

1. Unusual Interstellar Origin
1 / 8
(Photograph: NASA/ Hubble)

1. Unusual Interstellar Origin

3I/ATLAS is only the third known object from beyond our Solar System, after ‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Its rarity and massive size make it extremely unusual, raising questions about whether it is natural or artificial.

2. Gigantic Size
2 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

2. Gigantic Size

With a nucleus diameter of over 3.1 miles and a mass exceeding 33 billion tons, 3I/ATLAS is far larger than typical interstellar objects, suggesting it might not be a standard comet or asteroid.

3. Nongravitational Acceleration
3 / 8
(Photograph: ESO/ Very Large Telescope)

3. Nongravitational Acceleration

The object’s trajectory shows acceleration not explained solely by gravity, implying forces beyond natural comet activity, such as possible propulsion mechanisms consistent with artificial origin.

4. Close Flybys of Key Planets
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

4. Close Flybys of Key Planets

Its path brings it near Mars, Venus, and Jupiter, which could indicate a deliberate observational route rather than a random orbit, hinting at reconnaissance purposes.

5. Retrograde Spin
5 / 8
(Photograph: CCTV/CNSA)

5. Retrograde Spin

3I/ATLAS rotates opposite to most Solar System bodies. This retrograde tilt allows it to manoeuvre efficiently, potentially optimising data collection and navigation around planets.

6. Carbon Dioxide Composition
6 / 8
(Photograph: NASA)

6. Carbon Dioxide Composition

While it appears mostly made of CO₂, its outgassing behaviour and trajectory adjustments are inconsistent with natural comet physics, leaving open the possibility of technological engineering.

7. Intentional Observation Hypothesis
7 / 8
(Photograph: Representative image (Freekpik))

7. Intentional Observation Hypothesis

Loeb and his team propose that if it is a probe, its pathway and tilt could enable astrometric measurements, determining planetary orbits and masses, key reconnaissance tasks for an intelligent entity.

Conclusion:
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Conclusion:

While 3I/ATLAS poses no immediate threat to Earth, its strange behaviour and trajectory make it one of the most intriguing interstellar visitors ever observed. Scientists continue monitoring it closely to uncover its true nature.

Trending Photo

How solar storms could threaten the first astronauts on Mars
7

How solar storms could threaten the first astronauts on Mars

Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion
5

Top 5 important revolutions in world's history that shaped modern civilisastion

Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside
7

Who are the Indian players to feature in both ODI and T20I squads for Australia? Details inside

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs
5

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs