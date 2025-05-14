(Photograph: )

Gujia

Gujia is a dainty sweet dish full of ecstasy that can be found everywhere during the festival of Holi or Diwali. Gujia is moulded into little dumplings made out of either suji (semolina) or maida (all-purpose flour), deep fried to add the element of crisp, making it a must try Rajasthani delicacy to be enjoyed while celebrating the grand Indian festivals!