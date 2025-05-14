Published: May 14, 2025, 08:20 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Ghevar: A sweet delicacy with a honeycomb texture, often enjoyed during festivals. It's made from flour, ghee, and sugar syrup, providing a unique and rich flavor. Life & Fun | Photos.
1 / 14
(Photograph:)
Dal Bati Churma
Dal bati churma is synonymous to Rajasthan; known for its crunchy batis, dipped in ghee along with spicy daal and sweet churma.
2 / 14
(Photograph:)
Mawa Kachori
Mawa kachoris from Jodhpur are a must try dish in Rajasthan. These kachoris are stuffed with mawa along with crispy dry fruits and served hot, making your mornings sweet and perfect!
3 / 14
(Photograph:)
Gatte
Typical Rajasthani food platters are almost incomplete without gattes; Rajasthan has a variety of Gatte preparations. Shahi Gatte or Masala gatte are Gattes covered with spicy gravy.
4 / 14
(Photograph:)
Ghevar
Ghevar is a crunchy delight, is a heaven for people with a sweet tooth. Available in various forms and shapes, Ghevar can aptly be called one of the crown dishes of Rajasthani food.
5 / 14
(Photograph:)
Gujia
Gujia is a dainty sweet dish full of ecstasy that can be found everywhere during the festival of Holi or Diwali. Gujia is moulded into little dumplings made out of either suji (semolina) or maida (all-purpose flour), deep fried to add the element of crisp, making it a must try Rajasthani delicacy to be enjoyed while celebrating the grand Indian festivals!
6 / 14
(Photograph:)
Pyaaz Ki Kachori
A common breakfast form of snacks from Rajasthan, pyaaz ki kachoris are yummy kachoris stuffed with onions, spices and garnished with chutneys and dahi.
7 / 14
(Photograph:)
Bajra ki Roti
Bajra is one of the most popular dishes in Rajasthan consumed by most states in India. The taste of crispy roti goes well with the lehsun and onion chutney. This spicy dish of Rajasthan lets your mouth water to the feeling of garlic cloves and red chili powder.
8 / 14
(Photograph:)
Dal Bati Churma
Dal bati churma is synonymous to Rajasthan; known for its crunchy batis, dipped in ghee along with spicy daal and sweet churma.
9 / 14
(Photograph:)
Mawa Kachori
Mawa kachoris from Jodhpur are a must try dish in Rajasthan. These kachoris are stuffed with mawa along with crispy dry fruits and served hot, making your mornings sweet and perfect!
10 / 14
(Photograph:)
Gatte
Typical Rajasthani food platters are almost incomplete without gattes; Rajasthan has a variety of Gatte preparations. Shahi Gatte or Masala gatte are Gattes covered with spicy gravy.
11 / 14
(Photograph:)
Ghevar
Ghevar is a crunchy delight, is a heaven for people with a sweet tooth. Available in various forms and shapes, Ghevar can aptly be called one of the crown dishes of Rajasthani food.
12 / 14
(Photograph:)
Gujia
Gujia is a dainty sweet dish full of ecstasy that can be found everywhere during the festival of Holi or Diwali. Gujia is moulded into little dumplings made out of either suji (semolina) or maida (all-purpose flour), deep fried to add the element of crisp, making it a must try Rajasthani delicacy to be enjoyed while celebrating the grand Indian festivals!
13 / 14
(Photograph:)
Pyaaz Ki Kachori
A common breakfast form of snacks from Rajasthan, pyaaz ki kachoris are yummy kachoris stuffed with onions, spices and garnished with chutneys and dahi.
14 / 14
(Photograph:)
Bajra ki Roti
Bajra is one of the most popular dishes in Rajasthan consumed by most states in India. The taste of crispy roti goes well with the lehsun and onion chutney. This spicy dish of Rajasthan lets your mouth water to the feeling of garlic cloves and red chili powder.