7 poorest countries in the world in 2025, according to GDP per capita

On one side of the picture, the world appears bright and progressive, but on the other, there's a darker reality, where people are living in extreme poverty. As per the World Bank report, around 700 million people live in extreme poverty, on less than $2.15 per day. And, in this article, In this article, we take a look at the world's poorest countries based on their GDP per capita.