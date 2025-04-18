7 poorest countries in the world in 2025, according to GDP per capita

On one side of the picture, the world appears bright and progressive, but on the other, there's a darker reality, where people are living in extreme poverty. As per the World Bank report, around 700 million people live in extreme poverty, on less than $2.15 per day. And, in this article, In this article, we take a look at the world's poorest countries based on their GDP per capita.
South Sudan (GDP Per Capita: $960)
South Sudan, an East African country, ranks as the poorest country in the world. Around 67% of its population lives below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day. This landlocked nation struggles with a lack of basic infrastructure, ongoing political conflicts, humanitarian crises, and climate challenges.
Burundi (GDP Per Capita: $1,010)
Burundi, another African country, takes the second spot in the list with around 62% of the country's population living below the international poverty line. The country faces severe economic difficulties and lacks adequate healthcare and education systems.
Central African Republic
This landlocked country is located in the central part of Africa and is one of the most culturally rich countries of the continent, with a major part of the population dependent on agriculture. However, the nation faces major developmental challenges, with people struggling to access basic services like healthcare and education.
Malawi (GDP Per Capita: $1,760)
Despite the significant efforts to improve living conditions, Malawi remains among the poorest countries. The majority of the population relies on farming, and around 70% of the population is living under the poverty with the struggling for basic needs, according to the World Bank.
Mozambique
With poor infrastructure and climate issues such as floods and droughts, Mozembique is a densely populated country. As per The World Bank reports, about 74% of the population lives below the international poverty line. Though the county is rich in natural resources, with vast reserves of natural gas, coal and other minerals. Still, the country struggles due to corruption and infrastructure issues.
Somalia (GDP Per Capita: $1,900 Africa)
Somalia is among the least developed countries in Africa. Severe droughts and a low Human Development Index (HDI) of 0.285 highlight, the people of the country continue to struggle with a lack of infrastructure and ongoing basic instability, making the situation extremely difficult.
Democratic Republic of the Congo (GDP Per Capita: $1,910)
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is the second-largest country in Africa and the 11th-largest in the world. Despite being rich in mineral resources, including copper and cobalt, poverty persists due to socio-economic challenges, political corruption, and internal conflict that hinders national development.