/7 oldest aircraft carriers in the world that refuse to retire

The hull that became Liaoning began life in the late Soviet era and was launched in 1988. The ship was originally laid down for the Soviet as the Riga in December 1985. It was later renamed the Varyag in 1990. Purchased as an incomplete hull, she was refurbished and commissioned into the People’s Liberation Army Navy in 2012. Liaoning has served as China’s training and transition carrier while the navy builds newer ships.