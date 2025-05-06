Advertisment
7 Must-Watch series on Netflix if you like Korean drama

Here are the seven must-watch Korean dramas on Netflix that will excite you with gripping stories and deep performances, perfect for K-drama fans.

WION Web Team
7 Must-Watch Series on Netflix if you like Korean drama:
Squid Game
Squid Game

One of the most loved Korean dramas. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show is about 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, and risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games. It stars Korean actors such as Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, and others.

The Glory

Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the show is about a woman who secretly plans and executes revenge against her high school bullies who traumatised her. It features celebrities such as Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, and more.

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Directed by Kim Won-seok, the show tells a love story between a girl and a boy as they navigate challenges, ultimately leading to a joyful life together. It features celebrities like IU, Oh Ae-sun, Park Bo-gum, and Yang Gwan-sik.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Directed by Yu In-sik, the show tells the story of an attorney, Woo Young-woo, who has autism, and how she tackles the challenges of the courtroom as a rookie at a law firm. It features celebrities like Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, and Kang Ki-young.

Crash Landing on You

One of the most popular K-dramas that you can't miss. Directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, the show revolves around a chaebol heiress who made an emergency landing in North Korea because of a paragliding accident and a North Korean special officer who falls in love with her. It features celebrities like Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, and more.

Vincenzo

Vincenzo was directed by Kim Hee-won. It is about a Korean-Italian Mafia lawyer who comes to South Korea to retrieve a huge amount of hidden gold. It features celebrities like Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-been, Taecyeon, and more.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This K-drama is directed by Lee Eung-bok. It is about an immortal goblin who goes to find a bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest. This drama features Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and more.

K-drama
