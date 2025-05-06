7 Must-Watch series on Netflix if you like Korean drama

Crash Landing on You

5 /7

One of the most popular K-dramas that you can't miss. Directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, the show revolves around a chaebol heiress who made an emergency landing in North Korea because of a paragliding accident and a North Korean special officer who falls in love with her. It features celebrities like Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, and more.