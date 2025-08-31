LOGIN
7 Must-Watch Army-Themed Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video And More

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 31, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 14:15 IST

From gripping tales of courage, sacrifice, and brotherhood to powerful stories of soldiers, their battles, and the emotional cost of war, these shows have something for everyone.

7 Must-Watch Army-Themed Web Series on Netflix, Prime Video And More

From historical war dramas to modern-day military thrillers, these shows capture the courage, sacrifice, and brotherhood of soldiers on and off the battlefield. If you’re looking for intense storytelling filled with action and intense drama, here are seven must-watch army-themed series.

Band of Brothers
Band of Brothers

This classic mini-series follows the story of Easy Company of the U.S. Army’s 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment during World War II. It beautifully portrays the camaraderie, bravery, and struggles faced by soldiers. You can watch the series on JioHotstar.

SEAL Team
SEAL Team

The show dives into the lives of Navy SEALs as they carry out high-risk missions across the globe. Beyond the action-packed combat, it explores the personal lives and sacrifices. You can watch the series on Prime Video.

The Liberator
The Liberator

This series blends live-action with animation, telling the inspiring true story of U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his unit during World War II. It stands out for its distinctive visual style and heartfelt story. You can watch the series on Netflix.

Jack Ryan
Jack Ryan

Jack Ryan follows the CIA analyst-turned-field-agent as he uncovers global threats and prevents deadly conspiracies. It blends military operations with espionage and will keep you on the edge of your seat. You can watch the series on Prime Video.

Generation Kill
Generation Kill

A gritty portrayal of the early days of the Iraq War, this mini-series is based on true events. It is a raw, unfiltered look at the chaos of war. You can watch the series on JioHotstar.

The Unit
The Unit

This series follows three Marines during America’s campaign against Japan in the Pacific during World War II. The show puts the focus on not only the brutal battles but also the psychological toll of war. You can watch the series on JioHotstar.

The Pacific
