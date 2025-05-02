Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

7 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites of Italy

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

This gallery explores the 7 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites of Italy with great historic monuments, villages, towns, amphitheatres, and ancient power dynamics.

Default Avatar
Authored by: WION Web Team
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

This gallery explores the 7 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites of Italy with great historic monuments, villages, towns, amphitheatres, and ancient power dynamics.

Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
7 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites of Italy: (Pexels)
7 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites of Italy: (Pexels)
Colosseum, Rome
Colosseum, Rome
1/7

Colosseum, Rome

The Colosseum, the great amphitheatre in Rome, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. It tells the history of Roman gladiators, kings, and Roman power.

Venice and its Lagoon
Venice and Its Lagoon
2/7

Venice and its Lagoon

Venice and its Lagoon were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. It is famous for its big architecture, canals, historical significance, and bridges.

Historic Centre of Florence
Historic Centre of Florence
3/7

Historic Centre of Florence

The Historic Centre of Florence is part of the quartiere 1 in Florence. This quarter was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982.

Advertisment
Pompeii
Pompeii
4/7

Pompeii

Herculaneum and Torre Annunziata, archaeological sites of Pompeii, were declared as UNESCO's World Heritage List in the year 1997. It was famous for its Roman architecture, wall paintings, and urban settlements.

Cinque Terre
Cinque Terre
5/7

Cinque Terre

Cinque Terre was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. It was famous for its cultural significance, 5 colourful villages, hiking, and coastal landscapes.

Vatican City
Vatican City
6/7

Vatican City

Vatican City was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984. It is famous for its Catholic Church, cultural importance, chapels, gardens, and museums.

Advertisment
Val d’Orcia
Val d’Orcia
7/7

Val d’Orcia

Val d'Orcia was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 2004. It is famous for its art, natural landscape, agricultural villages, and stunning towns.

UNESCO world heritage sites
Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
Advertisment
Subscribe