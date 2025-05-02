7 Must-Visit UNESCO World Heritage sites of Italy

Colosseum, Rome
The Colosseum, the great amphitheatre in Rome, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980. It tells the history of Roman gladiators, kings, and Roman power.
Venice and its Lagoon
Venice and its Lagoon were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. It is famous for its big architecture, canals, historical significance, and bridges.
Historic Centre of Florence
The Historic Centre of Florence is part of the quartiere 1 in Florence. This quarter was designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1982.
Pompeii
Herculaneum and Torre Annunziata, archaeological sites of Pompeii, were declared as UNESCO's World Heritage List in the year 1997. It was famous for its Roman architecture, wall paintings, and urban settlements.
Cinque Terre
Cinque Terre was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997. It was famous for its cultural significance, 5 colourful villages, hiking, and coastal landscapes.
Vatican City
Vatican City was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984. It is famous for its Catholic Church, cultural importance, chapels, gardens, and museums.
Val d’Orcia
Val d'Orcia was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the year 2004. It is famous for its art, natural landscape, agricultural villages, and stunning towns.