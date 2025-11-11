LOGIN
7 Most visited art galleries in the world

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 18:24 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 18:24 IST

Which galleries attract millions each year? Explore the world’s most visited art galleries, each with famous pieces, history, and stories you might not know.  Know what draws so many people in? 

National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.

This gallery joins European and American art, displaying works from Da Vinci to Van Gogh. It is known for mixing European art styles with American innovations.

The Louvre, Paris
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Louvre, Paris

The Louvre houses more than 35,000 artworks, covering centuries of art history. People come from all parts of the world to see the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo. The Louvre is the world’s largest and most visited museum.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Known as The Met, this museum takes visitors on a journey through 5,000 years of global art. From old Egyptian objects to modern American art, The Met stands as a centre of world culture.

The Prado Museum, Madrid
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Prado Museum, Madrid

Prado Museum holds masterpieces by Spanish artists like Velázquez and Goya. Its collection gives a close look at Spain’s royal past and art traditions.

The State Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The State Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg

Among the oldest and largest museums, the Hermitage has over 3 million pieces, including works by Rembrandt and ancient Greek artefacts. The collection is wide and full of history

Tate Modern, London
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Tate Modern, London

Tate Modern is found in a former power station. It shows modern and contemporary art, including pieces by Picasso, Rothko, and Warhol. It is well known for bringing new ideas to the art world.

Uffizi Gallery, Florence
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Uffizi Gallery, Florence

The Uffizi keeps treasures of the Italian Renaissance like Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus and works by Da Vinci. It is one of the best places to see art from that time.

