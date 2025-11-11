/7 Most visited art galleries in the world

Which galleries attract millions each year? Explore the world’s most visited art galleries, each with famous pieces, history, and stories you might not know. Know what draws so many people in?
This gallery joins European and American art, displaying works from Da Vinci to Van Gogh. It is known for mixing European art styles with American innovations.
The Louvre houses more than 35,000 artworks, covering centuries of art history. People come from all parts of the world to see the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo. The Louvre is the world’s largest and most visited museum.
Known as The Met, this museum takes visitors on a journey through 5,000 years of global art. From old Egyptian objects to modern American art, The Met stands as a centre of world culture.
Prado Museum holds masterpieces by Spanish artists like Velázquez and Goya. Its collection gives a close look at Spain’s royal past and art traditions.
Among the oldest and largest museums, the Hermitage has over 3 million pieces, including works by Rembrandt and ancient Greek artefacts. The collection is wide and full of history
Tate Modern is found in a former power station. It shows modern and contemporary art, including pieces by Picasso, Rothko, and Warhol. It is well known for bringing new ideas to the art world.
The Uffizi keeps treasures of the Italian Renaissance like Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus and works by Da Vinci. It is one of the best places to see art from that time.