/7 most expensive fighter jets ever made

The F-22 Raptor is the most expensive fighter jet at a unit cost of about $143 million. However, the production cost runs up to roughly $334 million per aircraft. It flies up to Mach 2.25 and is famous for its stealth abilities and supercruise - flying at supersonic speeds without using extra fuel from afterburners. According to the US Air Force, despite ending production in 2011, the US plans to fly the F-22 until 2060 due to its unmatched capabilities.