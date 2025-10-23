LOGIN
7 most expensive fighter jets ever made

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:48 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:48 IST

These 7 fighter jets break records not just in speed but in price too. From the US to China, their costs and power puzzle many. Know which fighter tops the list? 

1. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

1. Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

The F-22 Raptor is the most expensive fighter jet at a unit cost of about $143 million. However, the production cost runs up to roughly $334 million per aircraft. It flies up to Mach 2.25 and is famous for its stealth abilities and supercruise - flying at supersonic speeds without using extra fuel from afterburners. According to the US Air Force, despite ending production in 2011, the US plans to fly the F-22 until 2060 due to its unmatched capabilities.

2. Dassault Rafale
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

2. Dassault Rafale

France’s Dassault Rafale costs around $125 million per jet. It is a multirole fighter used for air superiority and ground attacks. The jet has advanced avionics and can carry many weapons. Its price reflects the cost of high technology and strong performance.

3. Eurofighter Typhoon
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

3. Eurofighter Typhoon

The Eurofighter Typhoon program has seen costs rise to $117 million per jet. This European aircraft is designed for quick reaction and air-to-air combat. Its advanced radar and weapons systems contribute to the high price.

4. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

4. Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The F-35 comes in different versions, with the most expensive variant costing about $109 million per jet. The program as a whole is the costliest jet project in history, with expected lifetime costs over $1.7 trillion. The F-35 combines stealth, advanced sensors, and multirole capability.

5. Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

5. Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

The F/A-18 Super Hornet costs between $67 million and $73 million depending on the model. It is a carrier-capable multirole fighter used by the US Navy and others. Its versatility and durability make it essential but add to cost.

6. Chengdu J-20
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Chengdu J-20

China’s Chengdu J-20 is priced around $110 million per jet. It is a fifth-generation stealth fighter with supersonic speed of 1,305 mph and a high operational ceiling. Its modern technology and stealth capabilities drive its price.

7. Mikoyan MiG-31
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

7. Mikoyan MiG-31

The MiG-31 Foxhound, built by Russia, is an interceptor with a cost estimated lower than others but still expensive due to its Mach 2.83 speed and advanced radar. It plays a key role in Russia’s air defence with high-altitude long-range interception.

