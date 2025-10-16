/7 most deadly helicopters used by the navy

Published: Oct 16, 2025, 15:43 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 15:43 IST
From anti-submarine warfare to deadly anti-ship and attack missions, modern navies rely on powerful helicopters to defend the seas. Here are the 7 most dangerous naval helicopters in active service, based on recent global defence reports.
Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk - US Navy’s Workhorse
The Seahawk is the backbone of many fleets including the US, Indian, Australian, and other navies. It excels in anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare, and search and rescue. Seahawks can launch torpedoes, missiles, and carry sophisticated sensors, supporting carrier groups and coastal defences worldwide.
Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian (Naval Variant)
Some navies deploy the Apache Guardian for ship-based operations, especially in amphibious roles. It features a titanium-armoured cockpit, Hellfire missiles, and a 30mm chain gun. With advanced targeting and night combat abilities, it’s considered the world’s most deadly attack helicopter and forms a key part of several naval forces.
Kamov Ka-52K "Katran" - Russia’s Sea Hunter
A navalised version of the famous Ka-52, the Katran can land on ships and operates anti-ship missiles, rockets, and a 30mm cannon. Its coaxial rotors help stabilise flight in strong sea winds, making it ideal for operations from frigates and aircraft carriers.
The NH90 NFH (NATO Frigate Helicopter) equips several European navies, able to carry anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and sonar for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. Its high-tech glass cockpit and versatile mission fit make it a core part of European naval strength.
Westland AW101 Merlin - Advanced British and Italian Naval Power
The Merlin serves with the UK and Italian navies for anti-submarine, mine hunting, and transport missions. It has a massive range, can deploy dipping sonar, torpedoes, and anti-ship missiles, and is equipped with heavy armour for tough combat environments.
The Ka-27 and Ka-28 are key to Russian and Chinese navy anti-submarine operations. With powerful radar, dipping sonar, and torpedo capabilities, these helicopters are built for rough seas and complex missions far from base.
Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion - Heavy-Lift for US and Allies
The CH-53K can lift over 16,000 kg externally, moving troops, vehicles, and supplies straight to frontline warships or rescue zones. While primarily a transport, its immense lift and self-protection suite make it a strategic asset in dangerous waters.