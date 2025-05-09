7 Most Dangerous Mountains to Climb in the World

Annapurna
The most dangerous mountain to climb in the world is Annapurna infamous for its dreadful climber death rate. Annapurna, the tenth-highest mountain in the world (8,091 meters; 26,545 ft) — has perhaps the darkest history of ascents, the highest mortality statistics, and countless warnings for inexperienced climbers not to attempt reaching the summit.
K2
K2 is often cited as the hardest mountain to climb in the world, and among the most dangerous. Known as Karakoram 2, K2, Chogori, and the “Savage Mountain,”. Climbers describe K2 as a giant pyramid of ice, snow, and rock. The easiest route to the summit involves traversing glaciers and climbing steep rocks under extreme temperatures, strong winds, snowfalls, and oxygen deficiency.
Nanga Parbat
The route to the summit runs along a narrow ridge, and on the southern side is the Rupal face, the largest rock and ice wall on Earth, at nearly 5,000 meters (16,404 ft), capable of pushing even the most experienced climbers to their physical limits. For this reason, Nanga Parbat [“Naked Mountain”] has earned names like “Man Eater” and “Killer Mountain.”
Eiger
Eiger, standing at 3,967 meters (13,015 ft), towers over the small village of Kleine Scheidegg in the Bernese Alps. Climbers know it for its North Face (in German, Nordwand), which has been nicknamed Mordwand ("Murder Wall") due to its grim history. Climbers must navigate in cold conditions, rapidly changing weather, and a high risk of falling rocks and ice.
Mont Blanc
Mont Blanc the tallest mountain in Europe, has an impressive and even shocking history of ascents and accidents. Climbers must cross massive ice slabs with cracks and crevices, which become dangerous due to warm weather causing snow slides. Another deadly spot on the mountain is the “Couloir of Goûter,” also known as the “Corridor of Death.” This obligatory section on the standard ascent route exposes climbers to a high risk of rockfall.
Kangchenjunga
The summit of Kangchenjunga is at 8,568 meters (28,169 ft), making it the third-highest mountain in the world. What makes the path to the summit, dangerous is the altitude and climatic conditions. Extremely variable weather, constant avalanches, and rockfalls, the risk of encountering oxygen deprivation at the top, or stumbling on a 45-50 degree slope.
Dhaulagiri is the seventh-highest peak in the world. This mountain is definitely on the “bucket list” of any professional climber, but for most, it remains an unattainable dream. Experts particularly note the steep slopes and the sharp rise in altitude to extreme levels as route features. Additionally, the expedition “program” includes a high risk of avalanches and unpredictable weather.