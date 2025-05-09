7 Most Dangerous Mountains to Climb in the World

Source: Pexels

5 /7

Mont Blanc

Mont Blanc the tallest mountain in Europe, has an impressive and even shocking history of ascents and accidents. Climbers must cross massive ice slabs with cracks and crevices, which become dangerous due to warm weather causing snow slides. Another deadly spot on the mountain is the “Couloir of Goûter,” also known as the “Corridor of Death.” This obligatory section on the standard ascent route exposes climbers to a high risk of rockfall.