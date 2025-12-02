/7 most advanced features of India’s BrahMos cruise missile

BrahMos achieves Mach 2.8 supersonic speed maintaining approximately 3,900 kilometres per hour throughout extended flight duration at operational range. Three times sound speed capability provides overwhelming tactical advantage enabling rapid target engagement before enemy defence system reaction time. Sustained Mach 2.8 cruise maintained consistently from launch to terminal phase ensuring constant supersonic performance throughout mission. Speed advantage combined with precision guidance enables successful strike capability against moving maritime targets and time-critical land installations.