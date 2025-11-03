/7 jobs that AI might replace sooner than you think

AI is set to replace many jobs soon, from content writers to project managers. Explore which 7 careers face the most risk as automation takes over routine tasks. Stay informed about AI’s impact on work.
Content writing is one of the jobs most likely to be replaced by AI tools like ChatGPT and Jasper. These tools can create articles, marketing copy, and even stories quickly. Junior writers at agencies are already facing this change.
Many basic coding tasks are now handled by AI assistants like GitHub Copilot. Low-code and no-code platforms help automate programming, meaning junior programmers focused on routine tasks may lose roles.
AI and predictive analytics are replacing manual surveys and field research. This trend automates data collection and analysis, reducing the need for staff who do traditional social research and customer behaviour surveys.
Library operations are moving towards digital and AI-driven automation. This reduces reliance on humans for managing, cataloguing, and accessing information, making some librarian roles at risk.
AI tools screening resumes, ranking candidates, and performing first-round interview tasks. Non-technical recruiters may see their roles diminish as AI automates these processes.
AI-powered video editing tools can trim clips, add music, and auto-edit videos. Entry-level editors who do basic tasks face possible replacement by these AI systems.
AI software automates scheduling, task assignment, and resource tracking. Project management roles that involve routine workflow management are at risk of automation, though strategic leadership skills remain important.