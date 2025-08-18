/7 inventors who died tragically at the hands of their own inventions

Thomas Midgley Jr., known for developing leaded petrol and CFCs, was already responsible for inventions that would later prove environmentally disastrous. Stricken by polio, he devised a system of ropes and pulleys to lift himself from bed—but tragically became entangled and died of strangulation in 1944. Historians often cite him as a man who “had more impact on the atmosphere than any other single organism.” His personal contraption became the final irony in a career marked by unintended consequences.

