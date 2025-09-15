/7 insane things the F-22 fighter jets can do that no other jet can

The F-22 Raptor’s unmatched agility, stealth, and advanced sensors make it a deadly air dominance fighter. From thrust vectoring to supercruise and precision strikes, discover why this jet stays ahead in modern warfare.
The F-22 can move its engine nozzles to direct thrust where needed. This lets it perform tight turns and sudden changes of direction no other jet can, giving pilots a huge edge in dogfights.
Its special shape and coatings reduce radar reflection. The internal bays hide weapons to keep the plane’s profile clean, making it nearly invisible to enemy radars.
The F-22 can sustain supersonic speeds without using afterburners. This saves fuel and lets it intercept or escape enemies faster than other fighters limited by fuel use.
Information from multiple sensors combines to give the pilot a clear, real-time picture of the battlefield. This lets the pilot detect threats before being seen and coordinate with allies seamlessly.
With a 1:1 thrust-to-weight ratio, the F-22 can climb straight up, accelerate quickly and maintain control at extreme angles. This freedom makes it nearly impossible to outmaneuver.
Despite being mainly an air dominance fighter, it can strike ground targets with precision bombs from far away, with accuracy supported by onboard sensors and software.
The F-22 undergoes frequent modernisations, including stealth fuel tanks, new sensors and missiles, keeping it at the cutting edge against evolving threats.