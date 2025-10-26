/7 incredible facts about Chhath Puja you probably didn’t know

Chhath Puja finds reference in both the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. In the Ramayana, Sita is said to have observed a fast and prayed to the Sun God for blessings, linking the ritual to motherhood and prosperity. In the Mahabharata, Karna, believed to be the son of the Sun God, offered prayers to Surya while standing in water, a practice that mirrors the core elements of Chhath. These early mentions underline its Vedic antiquity and deep mythological resonance.



