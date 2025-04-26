7 incredible Andromeda Galaxy images released by NASA

Source: NASA

The Andromeda Galaxy or Messier 31, remains the nearest major galaxy to the Milky Way and a vital subject for astronomical research. It appears as a faint, cigar-shaped object to the naked eye on a clear autumn night, roughly the apparent angular diameter of our Moon. In the years following the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have tallied over 1 trillion galaxies in the universe but Andromeda stands out.