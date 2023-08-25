7 iconic Manish Malhotra sarees we saw and loved on screen
Ace designer and costume stylist Manish Malhotra has designed several sarees and ethnic attires for Bollywood films. He even created over 20 sarees for Alia Bhatt's character Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role. His designs have been worn by some of Bollywood's most fashionable leading ladies including Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Here's a quick rundown!
Alia Bhatt
The actress wore close to 20 variations of this chiffon saree throughout the Karan Johar directorial. The look and feel of this 6-yards of elegance is indeed drool-worthy. It serves as a perfect fusion of contemporary and ethnic allure.
Deepika Padukone
The actress looked stunning in this lapis lazuli chiffon saree, gracefully trimmed with gota patti borders, in "Badtameez Dil". It was accompanied by a handkerchief and a sequined blouse. It perfectly captured the essence of simplicity, elegance, style, and timelessness.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Let's accept it! The song "Desi Girl" wasn't just iconic for Priyanka's moves but also her bewitching metallic saree, which was embellished with sequins and paired with a audacious bikini-style blouse.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo wore this saree for "Chammak Challo" song, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan. This timeless piece was accentuated by embroidered gold border, half-net blouse and the alluring ultra-thin pallu.
Kajol
The actress wore these beautiful MM creations in "Suraj Hua Maddham" song. The pieces were adorned with sequins, beads, and embordered borders. Kajol paired them with understated yet sophisticated blouses.
Rani Mukherjee
"Tumhi Dekho Na" song saw Rani Mukherjee drawing from the vivid palette of fall and spring with iconic dual-toned pallus, halter-cut blouses, and sheer fabrics with shimmering details.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The actress wore these MM creations for Mohabbatein and made our hearts race. It popularised tone-on-tone embroidery along with sheer and satin fabric duo.